Almost two-thirds of voters (64 percent) believe the FBI knew the Debunked Russia Dossier was fake prior to obtaining a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign.

In worse news for the FBI, a plurality of voters (35 percent) believe “the FBI illegally spied on the Trump campaign,” while only 33 percent disagree. Thirty-two percent are not sure.

Imagine how less unsure those 32 percent will be after the investigations into the Obama administration’s wrongdoing begin to bear fruit. Already there is an inspector general investigation, a Senate investigation, and a prosecutor with grand jury privileges (tee hee) assigned by Attorney General Bill Barr.

These polling numbers are already terrible for the Deep State and we still don’t know the half of it; and what we are told is coming, especially as documents are declassified, is apparently devastating.

The pollster, ScottRasmussen.com/HarrisX, adds that the “number who are confident the FBI did not spy illegally has fallen six points in recent weeks.”

Drip.

Drip.

Drip.

This poll of 1,002 registered voters was taken between May 18-19 and has all kinds of bad news for an establishment media that has desperately tried to cover up all the wrongdoing committed by the Obama White House, Obama’s FBI, Obama’s Justice Department, and Obama’s intelligence services — all the dirt they did in the run up to the 2016 presidential election and the two months afterward until President Trump was sworn in.

A clear majority of 58 percent believe the FBI was trying to help Hillary Clinton defeat Donald Trump for the presidency. Only 42 percent believe the FBI wanted to help Trump, probably based on disgraced ex-FBI Director James Comey’s news conference where he basically proved Hillary violated all kinds of laws regarding classified information … and still let her off the hook.

When asked if the “Obama Administration use[d] government agencies to spy on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign,” 47 percent said yes, while 53 percent said no. In other words, nearly half the voting public believe Obama spied on Trump.

A plurality of 49 percent want an investigation into “whether the FBI illegally spied on the Trump campaign,” while only 29 percent oppose the idea (22 percent say they are not sure).

A plurality of 46 percent also believe the “FBI investigation of the Trump campaign [was] motivated primarily by political considerations,” while only 32 percent believe the motive was “national security concerns.” Twenty-two percent are not sure.

A majority of 52 percent know the FBI did not “inform the judge that the dossier was paid for the Clinton campaign” when requesting the FISA warrant. Only 24 percent believe (falsely) that the FBI did the tell the court to the truth.

Most damning is on the question of whether the FBI knew the information in the debunked Russia dossier was unreliable prior to requesting the first FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign. Sixty-four percent said it is very to somewhat likely, while only 36 percent disagree.

In other words, 64 percent of voters believe the FBI knew it was using unreliable information to obtain a warrant to spy on a presidential campaign.

Overall, this poll is still more proof of how ineffective the media is at covering up the truth and misinforming the people.

We are only at the beginning of the beginning of uncovering the Obama administration’s misdeeds and already a plurality of Americans understand what happened while large percentages are obviously taking a wait-and-see approach.

Only the close-minded partisans on the left — 30 to 40 percent of the voting population, have closed their minds and eyes to the truth.

As Spygate unravels, as documents are declassified, as the extent of wrongdoing committed by Barack Obama, James Comey, James Clapper, and John Brennan is revealed, this poll shows that a total of nearly two-thirds of voters are open to accepting the truth, which means there will be accountability for the wrongdoers and yet another credibility crisis for the fake news media.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.