Breitbart News conducted an in-depth fact check of the seven claims President Trump made in a tweet mocking CNN. The results are below…

Wow! CNN Ratings are WAY DOWN, record lows. People are getting tired of so many Fake Stories and Anti-Trump lies. Chris Cuomo was rewarded for lowest morning ratings with a prime time spot – which is failing badly and not helping the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon!

— President Trump tweeted to his 60.5 million followers on May 24, 2019.

Here is the original tweet:

Wow! CNN Ratings are WAY DOWN, record lows. People are getting tired of so many Fake Stories and Anti-Trump lies. Chris Cuomo was rewarded for lowest morning ratings with a prime time spot – which is failing badly and not helping the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019

—

CLAIM: CNN Ratings are WAY DOWN.

THE FACTS: Since the Mueller Report exonerated President Trump and proved that the Russia Collusion Hoax is indeed a hoax, although CNN’s ratings were already low, somehow those ratings have managed to collapse even further.

Last week, when compared to this same week last year, CNN lost 34 percent of its total day viewers and 26 percent of prime time viewers. In fact, when a million prime time viewers are an embarrassment, CNN was only able to attract an average of 693,000 prime time viewers throughout all of last week.

VERDICT: True.

—

CLAIM CNN Ratings are WAY DOWN, record lows.

THE FACTS: In the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demo, CNN lost a breathtaking 43 percent of prime time viewers and an astonishing 47 percent of total day viewers.

This is CNN’s lowest demo viewership since November of 2015.

VERDICT: While CNN’s demo viewers have not hit an “all-time” low (yet), there is no question this is a record low in the Trump era, and much lower than anyone imagined was possible.

—

CLAIM: People are getting tired of so many Fake Stories and Anti-Trump lies.

THE FACTS: The connection between the release of the Muller Report’s exoneration of Trump and the bottom falling out of CNN’s ratings (which had already hit bottom), cannot be ignored. MSNBC has experienced a similar ratings drop while Fox News has held on.

On top of that, CNN has gotten every important national story over the last six years wrong (that this coincides with Jeff Zucker taking charge can also not be ignored):

Hispanic George Zimmerman: The White Racist Killer

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot

Trump Can’t Win

Brett Kavanaugh: Serial Rapist

The KKKids from KKKovington High School

Trump Colluded with Russia

Outside of Shepard Smith, Chris Wallace, and Judge Napolitano, Fox News does not spread fake news and anti-Trump lies and Fox News nearly quadrupled CNN’s prime time viewership last week.

VERDICT: True.

—

CLAIM: Chris Cuomo was rewarded for lowest morning ratings with a prime time spot.

THE FACTS: Prior to being promoted to a CNN primetime slot, Chris “The Fredo” Cuomo co-anchored CNN’s morning show New Day, which was (and remains) a ratings catastrophe.

VERDICT: While pretty much everyone at CNN fails upwards (see: Zucker, Jeff), that does not change the fact that CNN promoted a proven ratings failure to prime time.

—

CLAIM: Chris Cuomo was rewarded for lowest morning ratings with a prime time spot – which is failing badly.

THE FACTS: While Chris Cuomo does host what is often the highest rated show on CNN, that is kind of like saying you struck out the least with the ’62 Mets or were Kevin Costner’s most effective dialogue coach on Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

VERDICT: CNN’s ratings have only collapsed further since Cuomo move to prime time, so this is true.

—

CLAIM: …and not helping the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon!

THE FACTS: Don Lemon’s ratings are even worse than Cuomo’s, which means that — like he would be in everything without the benefit of nepotism — Cuomo is a failure in what’s known in the television business as a “lead-in. ”

VERDICT: True.

—

CLAIM: …and not helping the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon!

THE FACTS: In a television landscape littered with bona fide morons like SE Cupp, Wolf Blitzer, Nicole Wallace, Judge Napolitano, Chris Cuomo, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, Brian Stelter, and Joe Scarborough, this is perhaps Trump’s boldest and most arguable claim.

However, of all the terrible and terribly wrong analysis spewed by the idiots above, this fact checker could find nothing close to Lemon’s theory that a black hole might help to explain the disappearance of a passenger plane.

VERDICT: True.

—

In a single tweet, President Trump was able to educate the America public about seven indisputable facts regarding CNN.

This fact checker applauds the president’s commitment to public education and truth.

