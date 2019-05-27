Nolte: Total of 9 KKK Members Hold Rally in Ohio

A total of nine members of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) showed up for a protest rally Saturday in Dayton, Ohio.

Nine, y’all.

Nine.

If you don’t find that amusing enough while living in a fake news world where white supremacism is an exploding threat, a mushrooming crisis, a growing cancer on our society that is increasingly emboldened — the permit for the rally estimated 10 to 20 Klan members would show up, and yet, in Trump’s AmeriKKKa, the racist assholes couldn’t even hit that modest figure.

But guess who did show up, and by the hundreds — those protesting the KKK: Black Panthers, Quakers, Christians, students, teachers. Yes, Americans of every imaginable race, creed, and color (some were armed — God bless America) gave up a Saturday afternoon to protest against nine idiots.

Wait… You mean to tell me that in the heart of “racist” Middle America they could only scrape up nine Klan members, but people from every walk of life came together by the hundreds to peacefully protest against the bigots … in a red state … that Trump easily won?

Why, it’s almost as if the establishment media’s view of red states, Trump Country, and Middle America is skewed in some way, is bigoted, is provincial and fails to reflect a reality inconvenient to a media eager to mislead people into believing Mississippi is still burning — you know, even as an academic study shows racism has actually decreased under President Trump.

What we had in Dayton on Saturday was yet one more reminder that there is so little racism in America, the dreaded KKK (which was founded by Democrats, by the way) could not even hit double digits for a long-planned show of strength.

There’s so little racism in America, the media are either forced to spread hate crime hoaxes or manufacture their own. Remember “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot,” Hispanic George Zimmerman being a white man, and the KKKids from KKKovington High School?

The only real crisis in this country is the firehose of fake news.

