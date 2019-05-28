‘Time’ Magazine Featuring More Women than Men on Covers This Year

This year, for the first time ever, Time magazine will have featured more women than men on its covers by the time the 2019 publishing year is over.

According to a review of the magazine’s publications, forty-four percent of Time’s covers have featured women while only twenty-two percent of the covers featured men, the Hill reported.

The change appears to be a concerted effort by the publisher to force more “diversity” onto its covers.

Left-wing website Axios points out that since its launch in 1923, Time has featured 3,199 covers featuring a man in the news but only 428 with a woman.

Over the decades, the magazine covers contained both men and women 230 times, while another 682 issues didn’t feature people but instead had illustrations on its covers, such as aerospace, environmental, and the like. Many covers also had animals. But Axios could not find the covers for 265 issues, so its analysis is not complete.

