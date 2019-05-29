CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta believes “neutrality for the sake of neutrality” is ineffectual in the “age of Trump” and admits to “showboating” and “grandstanding.”

Acosta writes in his book — Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America — that his abrasive demeanor towards President Donald Trump and other administration officials “bothers some people” and is guilty of “showboating” and even “grandstanding,” read excerpts from his upcoming book released by the Guardian UK.

While Acosta admits there is a perceived bias against the current administration, the CNN reporter writes, “neutrality for the sake of neutrality doesn’t really serve us in the age of Trump” and speculates that the president’s descriptions of certain news outlets as “fake news” is “in his mind, an act.”

In another excerpt, Acosta alleges top administration officials frequently criticize President Trump, including one “senior White House official” who purportedly told him that president is “insane.” Further, one “former White House national security official” claimed some White House staff couldn’t say definitively President Trump wasn’t “compromised” by the Russian government.

Acosta also pats himself on the back for his so-called professionalism, claiming then-White House aide Hope Hicks phoned him after President Trump first slammed him as “fake news” in February 2017 to reveal that the president privately complimented the CNN reporter for being “very professional.” “Jim gets it,” the president Trump allegedly told Hicks.

The excerpts’ release comes days after an unnamed CNN staffer criticized Acosta in an interview with Fox News. “Jim Acosta is, a lot of times, asking the right questions but it doesn’t always need to be about him and his grandstanding,” said the CNN employee. “People get tired of it. Acosta is supposed to be a correspondent reporting the facts but you can’t tell the difference between him and a paid pundit.”

“If we don’t have to talk about Jim Acosta, we don’t talk about Jim Acosta,” the staffer added.

Acosta’s book is scheduled for a June 11 release through the Harper imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.