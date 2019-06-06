Nolte: Politico Senior Staffer Defends Biden’s Plagiarism as ‘Agreeing’

Politico Senior Writer Michael Grunwald defended Joe Biden’s latest act of plagiarism as “agreeing.”

“We’re supposed to be mad at Biden because he copied a few lines of his climate plan from environmental groups?” Grunwald tweeted from his verified account.

“That’s not ‘plagiarism,” he added. “That’s ‘agreeing.'”

We're supposed to be mad at Biden because he copied a few lines of his climate plan from environmental groups? That's not "plagiarism." That's "agreeing." "https://t.co/E2lR2oOuFB — Michael Grunwald (@MikeGrunwald) June 4, 2019

And so, let me welcome you to today’s edition of “Democrats Sure Got It Good.”

The far-left Politico has always been a garbage outlet, a propaganda rag, and right now it is a so-called “news” outlet that has not broken a major “news” story in years.

Nevertheless, this is what things have come to… A point to where outright plagiarism is now okay.

Even George Orwell couldn’t foresee a time where something as unethical as plagiarism would be word-smithed by hyper-partisans into “agreeing.”

What Grunwald is doing, though, is again proving just how smart President Trump is.

On Wednesday, Trump predicted the “corrupt media” would “save” Biden from his latest round of plagiarism.

“Plagiarism charge against Sleepy Joe Biden on his ridiculous Climate Change Plan is a big problem, but the Corrupt Media will save him,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Plagiarism charge against Sleepy Joe Biden on his ridiculous Climate Change Plan is a big problem, but the Corrupt Media will save him. His other problem is that he is drawing flies, not people, to his Rallies. Nobody is showing up, I mean nobody. You can’t win without people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

That correct prediction, though, does not make Trump a seer, just an intelligent person who is fully aware of just how craven and rotted the establishment media have become.

What’s more, Biden not only plagiarized his climate policy proposal, he also plagiarized his education proposal. That’s two acts of plagiarism already this year.

If that is not bad enough, Biden has a long history of plagiarism going back to his college days. Plagiarized speeches during his failed 1988 presidential bid are why he was forced to drop out of that race in disgrace.

We should not be surprised by Grunwald. Let’s not forget that although he was caught red-handed on countless occasions, serial-plagiarist Fareed Zakaria remains an elitist-in-good-standing among the establishment media.

You see, it works like this…

As long as you hold the correct political opinions, as long as you further the left-wing cause, there is no amount of antisemitism, racism, violence, hate, and plagiarism that will not be excused or even twisted into a virtue (like “agreeing”) by our media elite.

