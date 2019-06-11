Far-left CNN claimed Joe Biden “eviscerated” President Trump hours before the aging Democrat had even delivered the speech in question.

Based only on a “leaked” (wink-wink) copy of a speech Biden is scheduled to give in Iowa Tuesday, the ratings and ethically challenged CNN could hardly contain its venomous glee with a chyron that breathlessly read: “Breaking News: Biden to Eviscerate Trump In Iowa Speech Today.”

The fake news outlet’s disastrous morning show New Day, one of the lowest-rated shows in all of cable television, presented Biden’s speech as a turning point in a campaign where… Democrats have been attacking Trump 24/7 for months now.

The New Day anchors were, as you might expect, noticeably excited about Biden’s plan to “eviscerate” — primarily because they despise Trump, but also because CNN and its staffers, in ways big and small, love to talk about Trump in ways that evoke violence and death.

The use of the word “eviscerate” is, obviously, a deliberate act on CNN’s part, a word that literally means “to remove the entrails of; disembowel.”

“Eviscerating” someone is prolonged torture and violence, and nothing arouses CNN staffers like words and images that conjure up a dead or dying President Trump.

What’s more, we know that CNN uses this kind of elimination rhetoric in the hope it will lead to violence against Trump.

How do we know this?

Because CNN has itself said that this kind of rhetoric leads to violence, so…

If CNN believes this kind of language leads to violence and then CNN uses that exact language, one can only assume CNN is hoping to provoke an act of violence.

What’s more, this sort of Hate Campaign against Trump and his supporters is nothing new.

For years now, the basement-rated outlet has openly encouraged and promoted violence against the political right, and Trump specifically.

For his part, Biden appears to be repeating the mistakes of Hillary Clinton. On top of being an old, white, relic from yesteryear who has already lost two presidential campaigns, Biden appears to believe he can sit on his polling lead, campaign part-time, and win the presidency by expressing his outrage at the Bad Orange Man.

Oh, and if you look at how excited the far-left anchors at New Day are over Biden’s evisceration, they also believe this tactic will work fer realsies this time.

Trump will also be in Iowa Tuesday. The two men with give their respective speeches at right around the same time during primetime, and CNN is hoping everyone tunes in to see the president of the United States get “eviscerated”… and is promising that is exactly what will happen.

In other news, although they never watch it, some 89 million American suckers are subsidizing CNN through their cable bills — subsidizing fake news and hate and the booing of rape victims and violence and their own destruction.

