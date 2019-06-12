The far-left CNN’s ratings death spiral marched into last week as the fake news network lost one-third of its primetime audience and a breathtaking 55 percent of its demo viewers.

When compared to this same week last year, CNN also lost 21 percent of its total day viewers.

How bad is this?

Well, you can’t blame a slow news week because not only was President Trump on an overseas trip, but as you will see, CNN stands completely alone with this massive audience implosion.

By comparison, in primetime, MSNBC and Fox News only lost four percent of their viewers compared to last year and seven and five percent of their total day viewers, respectively.

Let me lay this out for you as starkly as I can.

Primetime Viewership Compared to Same Week Last Year

Fox News: -4 percent

MSNBC: -4 percent

CNNLOL: -33 percent

Total Day Viewership Compared to Same Week Last Year

Fox News: -7 percent

MSNBC: -5 percent

CNNLOL: -21 percent

And that is the good news for CNN chief Jeff Zucker’s Hate Network.

Brace yourselves because you are not going to believe this…

CNN lost — wait for it, wait for it — 55 percent (that is not a typo) of its viewers aged 25-54 during primetime last week.

The fake news outlet also lost 45 percent of its total day viewers aged 25-54.

The 25-54 age demo is hugely important because it sets advertising rates.

Let me once again lay this out as starkly as possible…

Primetime Demo Viewership Compared to Same Week Last Year

Fox News: -25 percent

MSNBC: -32 percent

CNNLOL: -55 percent

Total Day Demo Viewership Compared to Same Week Last Year

Fox News: -22 percent

MSNBC: -31 percent

CNNLOL: -45 percent

In other words, CNN is a total outlier in this audience collapse. The erosion we are seeing in Fox and MSNBC’s total viewership is more like a fluctuation, hardly worth mentioning. CNN’s total viewership collapse, however, is jaw-dropping.

As far as demo viewers, it appears as though young people are overall tiring of cable news, and who can blame them? But CNN’s demo collapse is simply staggering.

Per TVNewser, here are the raw demo numbers from last week:

Cable News Average Audience (Adults 25-54)

Fox News: Prime Time (341,000) and Total Day (213,000)

MSNBC: Prime Time (215,000) and Total Day (113,000)

CNN: Prime Time (178,000) and Total Day (126,000)

In total viewers last week:

Fox News averaged 2.34 million in primetime and 1.3 million in total day.

MSNBC averaged 1.58 million primetime and 869,000 in total day.

CNNLOL averaged a pathetic and humiliating 726,000 primetime viewers and only 531,000 in total day.

This is no anomaly and has nothing to do with a slow news week.

After weeks and weeks and weeks of CNN’s ratings bottoming out, it is safe to say that the bottom is falling out of CNN overall. After six years of Jeff Zucker’s serial lies, bigotry, hate, booing rape victims, and encouraging violence, CNN has lost anything resembling respectability and a respectable audience.

No one trusts CNN, so no one watches CNN.

But…

Let’s not forget that 89.5 million people who do not watch CNN are still subsidizing all this hate and bigotry.

Seriously, y’all really do need to cut the cable cord.

