Nolte: Trump Sees ‘Something Weird Going on at Fox’ News

President Trump believes there is “something weird going on at Fox” News, specifically Fox’s polling and reporting.

“@FoxNews Polls are always bad for me. They were against Crooked Hillary also. Something weird going on at Fox,” Trump tweeted Monday night, adding: “Our polls show us leading in all 17 Swing States. For the record, I didn’t spend 30 hours with @abcnews, but rather a tiny fraction of that. More Fake News @BretBaier.”

.@FoxNews Polls are always bad for me. They were against Crooked Hillary also. Something weird going on at Fox. Our polls show us leading in all 17 Swing States. For the record, I didn’t spend 30 hours with @abcnews, but rather a tiny fraction of that. More Fake News @BretBaier — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

Trump is obviously referring to a spate of polls released by Fox News on Sunday that show him losing to five of the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates.

According to Fox, in a general election match, Trump would lose to Handsy-Joe Biden by 10 points, to Methuselah Sanders by 9, to Cherokee Liz by 2, to Grinning Kamala by 1, and to Mean Little Mayor Pete by 1.

As far as Fox’s past history, back in 2016, the final Fox News poll between Hillary Clinton and Trump only gave Hillary a 1 point lead. In the end, Hillary won the national vote by 2 points; so in that case, Fox erred in Trump’s favor.

Fox’s polling of Trump’s job approval as president has also almost always showed better numbers than most of the other pollsters.

However, a Fox poll also showed that 43 percent of Americans want Trump impeached and removed from office, while another seven percent want Trump to at least be impeached. So, according to this poll, at least 50 percent want to see Trump impeached, and that number is higher compared to other polls on the same issue, including a CNN poll.

Trump’s “30 hours with @abcnews” complaint to Bret Baier is not exactly clear. The name of the ABC News special was called “30 Hours with President Trump.”

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.