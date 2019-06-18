Terry McAuliffe Hired as CNN Commentator

Democrat Terry McAuliffe is the latest national politician to join CNN as a contributor, the former Virginia governor announced on Tuesday.

“Super excited to be joining @CNN as a commentator. Start tomorrow night – talking politics and the economy. Will be MUST WATCH TV. Game on!” McAuliffe wrote on social media. His Twitter biography states he will provide analysis on political and economic issues for the partisan network.

Super excited to be joining @CNN as a commentator. Start tomorrow night – talking politics and the economy. Will be MUST WATCH TV. Game on! 🎉🍻ὄ📺🇺🇸 — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) June 18, 2019

In a CNN op-ed published Tuesday, McAuliffe warned 2020 Democrat White House hopefuls against focusing too closely on matters dominating Washington such as impeachment or alleged Russian interference, arguing that voters are hungry to hear solutions to everyday issues like soaring health care costs and education.

My message to 2020 Dem POTUS candidates —> ignore the DC insider noise & tell American families what you will do make their lives better. Check out my Op-Ed. Will be talking more on this as @CNN commentator. https://t.co/6oKf6ChbJU — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) June 18, 2019

In April, McAuliffe dashed speculation that he may launch a bid of his own for the presidency, vowing instead to help the whoever the Democrat presidential nominee is to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

“I’ve listened to the Virginians and I’m going to help Virginia for the next six months. I could spend eight months traveling around the country running for president, or six months really making a difference,” the former governor told CNN’s Chris Cuomo at the time.

“I’m going to work the next six months every single day to make sure Virginia, we win the House and the Senate, and then next year I’m going to work like a dog to make sure that we are blue,” he added. “We were the only southern state that went for Hillary in 2016, very proud of that. We need to do it again.”

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) and failed gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum (D-FL) joined CNN as contributors in recent months.