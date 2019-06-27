A partial transcript is as follows:

STEPHANIE RUHLE: A moment ago Charlie [Sykes] was saying if Democrats go very progressive now they’ll be haunted by this in the general [election]. How come Republicans don’t face the same thing? Last night Lindsey Graham [tweeted] “watching this debate, I’m thinking a third term for President Trump.” It was two years ago Lindsey Graham on Twitter saying that the president was a disgrace, called him a kook and said if Donald Trump got the nomination, they’d get wiped out. That hasn’t harmed him.

JOHNATHAN ALLEN: It hasn’t. But the Republicans don’t have a primary right now. They’re unified behind their president. What is it, 90 percent of Republicans approve of the job Donald Trump is doing? They’re not having that debate within their party. We just don’t see, for the most part, these policy debates. You see it a little on the edges. The president wants to strike Iran and you see some pullback. But for the most part, they’re not having those debates.

RUHLE: Who won, who lost?



FERNANDO AMANDI: Big winner of the night in my opinion, Elizabeth Warren. She came in, expecting to have that campaign mojo she’s developed the last couple of months. She leaves with that. Tough night for Beto O’Rourke. I thought he hurt himself last night.

DE FRANCESCO SOTO: “Julian won, Beto lost.”



RUHLE: Charlie? I think you’re going to go Trump won.

SYKES: Yes, I am going to say that and very reluctantly because I think it’s very important to defeat Donald Trump. But yes, he did because of this move to the left.