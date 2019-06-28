CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter is writing a book centered around the Fox News Channel in the Trump-era, a Friday report says.

Simon and Schuster, the publisher of the yet-to-be-titled book, claims Stelter will provide readers with a view “behind the scenes of a TV network and a White House merging in unprecedented fashion.”

The book, though it doesn’t presently have an exact release date, will likely hit store shelves next year.

News of the forthcoming publication was first reported by Axios.

Stelter is among the media’s most outspoken critics of the Fox News, periodically decrying what he sees as the network’s cozy relationship with the president. He has referred to one of President Trump’s supposed favorite shows — Fox & Friends — as a “daily infomercial for the Trump presidency” and called the relationship between the president and the network a “love story.”

In 2016, Reliable Sources host bizarrely claimed Fox News spied on him under the guise of a romance with one of the network’s employees.

“About 10 years ago I had a crush on a woman at Fox News,” Stelter told CNN’s Chris Cuomo at the time. “She was a low- level staffer. I was in college at the time. So I was going out on what I thought were dates. Chris, I thought these were dates. These were not dates. She was actually reporting back to Fox News about me. She was reporting back about what I thought of her and about CNN and MSNBC and Fox.”

He added: “Because I was a reporter on the beat, they were actually spying on me that way. Now I didn’t think that was a big deal at the time. I thought it was the way Fox operates. Fox is a political organization. But now we know they were actually sending out private investigators. They were tailing other reporters.”

In 2013, the CNN reporter published the New York Times best-selling book titled Top of the Morning about morning programs.