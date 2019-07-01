Nolte: CNN Chief Jeff Zucker Owes Andy Ngo an Apology for Antifa Attack

Far-left CNN and, most especially, network chief Jeff Zucker, owe Quillette journalist Andy Ngo a personal apology.

For more than a year now, Zucker’s CNN has championed and defended not just the left-wing terrorist group Antifa, but Antifa’s regular and documented use of violence and physical intimidation.

Here is a short list of CNN excusing, complimenting, and encouraging Antifa’s use of violence against CNN’s political enemies on the right:

The result of having a cable news outlet dedicated to protecting your organization is an increasingly emboldened Antifa that brutally assaulted Ngo over the weekend.

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

—

This is not the first time Antifa has assaulted Ngo…

This is the 15th time Antifa has been caught on video assaulting members of the media.

And yet, despite all of this documented violence against members of its own profession, under Zucker’s dangerous leadership, CNN has stood out more than any other outlet as Antifa’s shameless public relations arm.

To make matters worse, even after openly encouraging and excusing Antifa’s violence, CNN is still serving as the terrorist group’s public relations arm by downplaying this weekend’s violence against Ngo.

Incredibly, during his 47-second “condemnation” of the Antifa assault on Ngo this weekend, Brian Stelter selectively edited the video of the assault to make it look like nothing more than a milkshake/silly string hazing that got a little out of control.

As you can see below, Stelter deliberately edited out the most brutal portions of the video, the parts where Ngo is sucker punched in the face, swarmed, and kicked:

Even @MrAndyNgo's critics should have no trouble saying this: The assault against him was unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/VLKc4M0P05 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 30, 2019

Obviously, a fake news outlet like CNN, one so partisan and depraved it will ruin the life of a rodeo clown while ignoring and legitimizing countless acts of Antifa violence, will never apologize to Andy Ngo, but that can’t change the fact that CNN and Zucker still owe Ngo that apology.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.