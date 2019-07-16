CNN, MSNBC Say ‘Racist’ More Than 1,100 Times in Response to Trump Tweet

CNN clocks in at 636 instances, while MSNBC follows close behind with 471… between Sunday and Tuesday morning alone.

Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott said his count — based on transcripts from the channels — does not even include text, such as the scrolling chyron on the bottom of the screen. The numbers encapsulate the mainstream media response to a series of tweets President Trump unleashed upon the Internet early Sunday morning.

Trump suggested that “Nancy Pelosi would be very happy” to help send “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen” back to the countries “from which they came,” so that they could “help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” then “come back and show us how it is done.”

On Monday, he doubled down. “Radical Left Congresswomen” would apologize to the United States. On Tuesday, he answered the tsunami of public criticism by asserting “those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!”

“Republicans should not show ‘weakness’ and fall into their trap,” Trump continued. “This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat congresswomen, who I truly believe, based on their actions, hate our Country.”

The “racist” tag shows little signs of slowing down. As of this afternoon, Elliott said CNN was up to 706.

