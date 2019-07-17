Nolte: Poll Shows Media Attack on Trump over ‘Squad’ Tweets Backfired

Fewer voters believe President Trump is racist and more believe he’s attacked as a racist only for political purposes, according to a poll taken after the fake news media launched a jihad to destroy the president over tweets aimed at the extremist Democrats known as “The Squad.”

In a Rasmussen poll of 1,000 likely voters taken on Monday and Tuesday, a full day after Trump blasted the Squad — which is made up of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) — all the important numbers have moved Trump’s way.

To begin with, Trump’s overall job approval rating moved a net eight points in his direction since Monday — from 46 percent to 50 percent approval; and from 52 percent to 48 percent disapproval.

Those who believe Trump is racist dropped from 50 percent in January of 2018, to 47 percent today. A plurality of 49 percent do not believe Trump is racist.

The most interesting number comes from those who say Trump’s “opponents are accusing him of racism only for political gain.” Since January of last year, that number surged from 43 percent to 49 percent.

Another fascinating number that puts all of this into some context is how those accusing Trump of being a racist define “racism.”

Incredibly, 32 percent of Democrat dummies believe it’s “racist for any white politician to criticize the political views of a politician of color.” Among the Republican Party and Independents, that number is 16 percent.

So even though there are millions of sub-literate morons who believe that only a racist disagrees politically with a non-white politician, Trump is still moving in the right direction on this question.

This is not the first poll to show that Trump’s bold truth-telling over the weekend about these hideous, anti-Semitic socialists has benefited him politically. A Reuters/Ipsos poll take over the same time period shows that Republican support for the president jumped five points.

So what we have here is another in an ever-growing list of massive establishment media failures.

Try as the fake news media will, the American people no longer trust or believe them (nor should they). And as these polls show, the president has come out on top once again, even after the media came together to group tackle him. But once again they did so using lies and criticisms that do not hold up to the facts.

The only way the establishment media appear to be able to move public opinion is … against the establishment media.

