Joe Scarborough Asks God’s Forgiveness for ‘Ever Being a Republican’

Joe Scarborough, former Florida congressman and current host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, tweeted Wednesday during Robert Mueller’s testimony asking Jesus for forgiveness for his past conservative affiliation.

“Jesus, forgive me for ever being a Republican,” Scarborough wrote. Responses flooded in, alternately praising and condemning him — and providing plenty of free commentary during the thick of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Wednesday testimony.

A half hour before, Scarborough lamented Republican conduct during Mueller’s testimony.

This is just disgusting.

The lying, the twisting of the truth, the yelling is just so offensive. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 24, 2019

“This is just disgusting. The lying, the twisting of the truth, the yelling is just so offensive,” he said.

Jesus, forgive me for ever being a Republican. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 24, 2019

Scarborough departed the Republican party with much fanfare in 2017, citing the GOP’s support for Trump as his reason for doing so. Since then, he has become one of the administration’s most vocal detractors. He has characterized the president as a cowardly bully, suggested he rules like a dictator, and joined the resistance multitudes calling for his impeachment.

While Jesus was not immediately available for response, his dad was on the line. “Forgiven,” @thegoodgodabove tweeted.