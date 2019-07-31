Despite the establishment media pretending otherwise, Mean Little Mayor Pete Buttigieg is not even close to a top tier candidate for the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination. Nationally, and in every single early primary state, the anti-Christian bigot is mired in single digits.

Nationally, in the Real Clear Politics poll of polls, Buttigieg is averaging just 5.7 percent support, about half of fourth place, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who sits at 10.5 percent support. Mayor Pete is only doing a little better than Paddy O’Rourke, who is in sixth place at 2.8 percent.

If you really want a laugh, Andrew Yang is only 3.7 points behind Buttigieg at two percent.

The current Democrat frontrunner, Creepy Joe Biden, is a whopping 26 points ahead of Mean Little Pete, at 32 percent.

The real top tier are Biden with his 32 percent, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at 16.2 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), 14 percent, and Harris at 10.5 percent.

Buttigieg is in the bottom tier with the rest of the losers.

The same is true in the all-important early states…

In Iowa, Buttigieg is DOA in fifth place with just 6.5 percent support, and he is nine whole points away from fourth place (Sanders), which again puts the mean little mayor in the bottom tier.

In New Hampshire, Alfred E. Neuman again sits in fifth place at 9.7 percent and he’s sinking. He had been polling in double digits, but the most recent polling has him at seven percent, which puts him a full five points behind fourth place Harris (12 percent).

Nevada: far fifth place again at 6.5 percent.

South Carolina: far fifth place with just 5.8 percent support.

California: fifth place at 6.3 percent.

In worse news for the angry little bigot, he’s raising the most money, number one with $24.8 million, and still stuck in the double digit mud.

The money people love Pete.

The elite media people love Pete.

The people-people? Not so much.

Pete might surge in the coming months. I don’t do predictions, so I am in no way saying he is doomed to be a failure throughout the primary. But when you look at the money and media love, there is no question that right now he is a massive failure who is unable to capitalize on the kind of glowing media coverage we have not seen since Barack Obama.

In a way, at least so far, what’s happening to Pete is reminiscent of Marco Rubio, when the Florida senator ran for the Republican nomination in 2016.

On paper, the young and Hispanic Rubio was everything the media and the GOP elite believed should and would win the primary, especially up against the Orange Bad Man. So week after week after week after week, as then-candidate Donald Trump kept winning, the media and the GOP SmartSet continued to assure us that in the end this was all good for Rubio, who was destined to be the nominee.

But it never happened. Trump even won Florida, Rubio’s home state.

The good news today is two-fold: 1) Buttigieg is an angry little Christian-hating bigot and a total incompetent as a political leader. He has no business being president, and 2) this is yet more proof that the media have lost their ability to shape public opinion, even among Democrat primary voters.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.