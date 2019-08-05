CNN Confirms: Dayton Shooter Had ‘Extreme’ Left-Wing Views; Backed Warren, Sanders

CNN acknowledged Monday night that the mass shooter in Dayton, Ohio, appeared to have “extreme” left-wing views, based on a Twitter feed that has been widely linked to the gunman.

The CNN report came out roughly 24 hours after Breitbart News reported the same information — and just hours after the Dayton Daily News confirmed that the shooter “definitely leaned to the left” and had spoken extensively in the recent past about shooting up local bars.

The report — which appears on CNN’s website, but has not apparently appeared on air as of this writing — states: