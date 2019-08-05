CNN’s far-left Jake Tapper taunted Republicans who chose not to come on his basement-rated Sunday show.

A number of high-profile Republicans did, however, appear on the other Sunday shows. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney appeared on ABC’s This Week, Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd was on CBS’s Face the Nation, and White House adviser Peter Navarro appeared on Fox News Sunday.

But all Tapper could do was crybaby on Twitter and on his failing show about how no one would appear on his far-left Sunday show State of the Union. And naturally, because his primary goal is to deceive his audience, he wanted it make it sound as though the GOP and White House were all hiding from the press, so he never bothered to report the inconvenient fact that Republicans could be seen all over the other Sunday shows.

“We should note that we invited the Republican governor, lieutenant governor, and both Republican U.S. senators representing Texas to join us this morning. They all declined,” Tapper said on Sunday.

“The Republican governor of Ohio also declined. We also asked the White House to provide someone to discuss these shootings. That request too was declined,” he added.

We don’t know why these Republicans chose not to appear, but when you watch clips of Tapper on Sunday and how he remained silent as his Democrat guests spread debunked conspiracy theories about President Trump, how they were lobbed softballs to smear Trump as a racist, how the entire premise of the show centered on how there’s not enough gun-grabbing and how racist the Orange Bad Man is, one gets the sense that all Tapper wanted was a Republican punching bag, an object of hate to publicly hate on in the hope it would make Tapper feel like the hero he is so sure he is.

Or maybe these Republicans are smart enough to know that past is prologue, and so they all remember how Tapper ambushed Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) last February with a disgusting show trial that CNN disguised as a town hall discussion on guns.

Why set yourself up for abuse at the hands of a biased and sanctimonious liar, the kind of guy who remains silent as his own audience boos a rape victim — especially when no one watches his show?

I should add that CNN anchors have a documented history of lying when it comes to claiming Republicans will not appear.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.