The far-left New York Times caved to the leftist Twitter mob with a major switch in headlines between its first and second editions.

The first print edition’s headline read, “Trump Urges Unity Vs. Racism.”

But after the Blue Checkmark Mafia freaked out, the Times caved with a late edition headline that reads, “Assailing Hate But Not Guns.”

New York Times print editor Tom Jolly tweeted out the original edition.

Tomorrow’s @nytimes tonight: @realDonaldTrump urges unity vs. racism and condemns “slaughters,” but says little about gun control; China employs currency in trade feud, jolting markets. #nytimes pic.twitter.com/krrVxlFUWf — Tom Jolly (@TomJolly) August 6, 2019

Within an hour, through, the Times had caved to the left’s demand that President Trump never-ever-ever receive even a neutral headline.

After the original edition was revealed, and even though we are constantly told that criticizing the media is a form of violence, the Times was assaulted through social media by all the usual suspects.

Are you fucking kidding me, @nytimes? "Trump Urges Unity vs. Racism" is an utterly absurd characterization of how Trump has addressed the mass shootings fueled by his unabashed white supremacy and his party's opposition to gun control. Trump isn't unifying, he is culpable. pic.twitter.com/8Y1UJTIITJ — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) August 6, 2019

How many times have I said that the @nytimes is a f*cking rag. “Trump Urges Unity vs. Racism”?? pic.twitter.com/vRZ5Wa7ABa — Glenn E. Martin (@glennEmartin) August 6, 2019

And because there is no appeasing the left, as of this writing, #CancelNYT is still trending on Twitter and still filled with angry and deeply unhappy Trump-haters threatening to either cancel their New York Times subscriptions, or bragging that they already have.

We demand evidence based medicine and evidence based science. It’s about time we demand evidence based journalism too. The NYT and other media outlets rely on preconceived narratives over the truth based on evidence. Trump is a white supremacist who must be called out. #CancelNYT — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 6, 2019

Tomorrow's NYT print edition. Not sure "TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM" is how I would have framed the story. pic.twitter.com/quOibXsp32 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 6, 2019

CNN’s Joan Walsh one of those who announced her cancellation.

I canceled my subscription. I know a lot of folks will tell me I'm wrong. I will miss it. But I can't keep rewarding such awful news judgment. "Trump Urges Unity Against Racism" is almost as bad as their full-page Comey letter coverage just before 2016 election. Nobody learns. https://t.co/FNUyXN9TmB — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) August 6, 2019

Even flailing and failing Democrat presidential candidate Paddy O’Rourke got into the dangerous business of criticizing the media.

This all proves three things we already knew…

1) The left is totally fine with threatening and attacking the media … if those attacks come from the left.

2) The New York Times is not an independent news organization with principles and integrity. Rather, its business model is comfort food for leftists, a business model it’s not willing to risk under any circumstance.

3) These bitter Blue on Blue battles are a thing of beauty…

