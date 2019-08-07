CNN’s Joan Walsh endorsed and aided in the spreading of a malevolent doxing campaign aimed at everyday Trump supporters.

On Tuesday, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), who oversees his brother’s campaign for the Democrat presidential nomination, singled out a small group of San Antonio residents for harassment by publishing their names, and in some case, their employers.

Their only sin was contributing to President Trump’s presidential campaign.

“Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump — the owner of @BillMillerBarBQ, owner of the @HistoricPearl, realtor Phyllis Browning, etc,” the menacing tweet read:

The obvious subtext is, Hey, that’s a nice business you got there, be a shame if anything happened to it.

The tweet concludes with a lie, saying, “Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders.’”

Trump has never referred to Hispanics as “invaders,” only the mass number of illegal aliens who are looking to invade our country.

Like her employer at CNN — a far-left fake news outlet that frequently targets private citizens for harassment that CNN chief Jeff Zucker sees as his political enemies — Walsh, who is herself a left-wing extremist, was eager to use her verified Twitter account to contribute to the doxxing of these private citizens.

After Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) condemned Castro’s tweet, Walsh mocked him and eagerly retweeted Castro’s tweet.

Thank you so much for publicizing this sir. I missed it. Will share @JoaquinCastrotx tweet now! — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) August 6, 2019

She did it again after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) condemned Castro’s tweet.

Thank you senator! One more chance to share @Castro4Congress's list! https://t.co/ciLo9QxtHo — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) August 6, 2019

After facing some pushback on Twitter, in an effort to defend her fascist behavior, she lied about the definition of doxing.

“I keep seeing people who know better calling this doxxing,” she tweeted. “The current definition of doxxing – I’ve been doxxed – is putting someone’s address on social media”:

One last comment before I say goodnight to the pearl-clutchers: I keep seeing people who know better calling this doxxing. The current definition of doxxing – I've been doxxed – is putting someone's address on social media. That's not what @Castro4Congress did here. Breathe. https://t.co/HzQ70Mt4cT — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) August 7, 2019

That narrow definition of doxing is a typical and convenient lie of omission we see from the left.

Doxing is also a) using social media to hold a private individual up for harassment, even if that means the harasser has to put some work into locating the target, and b) publicizing the target’s employer, which Castro and Walsh did to more than half of the 40 or so people he doxed.

Walsh, however, is just following the malevolent example set by her malignant employer.

In July of 2017, CNN threatened to dox some guy who made a gif mocking the fake news network.

Earlier that month, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo suggested doxing this same guy.

That same month, CNN’s Michael Smerconish said he wanted the this man doxed.

The following year, CNN ambushed a private citizen and Trump supporter who was later harassed.

Back in 2013, in the middle of CNN’s jihad against George Zimmerman, the Hispanic man who shot and killed Trayvon Martin in self defense, CNN (who falsely claimed Zimmerman was white) broadcast Zimmerman’s home address.

Never forget that these people, news outlets, and politician hate us. They see us as racists and Nazis who stand in the way of their accumulation of power over our lives. Doxing us is only the latest line these fascists have decided to cross.

And this is why these very same people, news outlets, and politicians want to see us disarmed.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.