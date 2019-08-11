Anthony Scaramucci Attacks Donald Trump, Forgets He Started It

Former Wall Street financier and short-lived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci accused President Donald Trump of back-stabbing on Sunday, after the president reacted to Scaramucci’s recent criticism.

Scaramucci was fired from his White House role after ten days, thanks largely to his reckless decision to dish on his colleagues to a reporter from the New Yorker — after he had been brought in to clean up leaks in the administration.

Since then, Scaramucci has attempted to launch new media ventures, including something called the “Scaramucci Post,” which ran into trouble when it tweeted a poll asking readers how many Jews had died in the Holocaust.

Later, he promoted his book, Trump: The Blue-collar President, with an interpretative dance video. And recently, he has appeared on CNN to offer his opinions on Trump and politics.

In July, Scaramucci tweeted that Trump’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and the other three members of the so-called “Squad” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) — were “racist and unacceptable.”

On Saturday, following another Scaramucci television appearance, Trump tweeted:

Scaramucci responded:

He added a cartoon:

Scaramucci downplayed his own role in the dispute.

