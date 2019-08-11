Anthony Scaramucci Attacks Donald Trump, Forgets He Started It

Former Wall Street financier and short-lived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci accused President Donald Trump of back-stabbing on Sunday, after the president reacted to Scaramucci’s recent criticism.

Scaramucci was fired from his White House role after ten days, thanks largely to his reckless decision to dish on his colleagues to a reporter from the New Yorker — after he had been brought in to clean up leaks in the administration.

Since then, Scaramucci has attempted to launch new media ventures, including something called the “Scaramucci Post,” which ran into trouble when it tweeted a poll asking readers how many Jews had died in the Holocaust.

Later, he promoted his book, Trump: The Blue-collar President, with an interpretative dance video. And recently, he has appeared on CNN to offer his opinions on Trump and politics.

In July, Scaramucci tweeted that Trump’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and the other three members of the so-called “Squad” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) — were “racist and unacceptable.”

On Saturday, following another Scaramucci television appearance, Trump tweeted:

Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on “President Trump.” Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2019

…..other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence. Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2019

Scaramucci responded:

For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President. Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t pass the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country. https://t.co/BUvwujc6LW — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 11, 2019

He added a cartoon:

Scaramucci downplayed his own role in the dispute.

