Nolte: Fredo Meltdown Another Display of Chris Cuomo’s Embrace of Political Violence

Chris Cuomo’s affection for political violence and intimidation is again revealed in a video of the basement-rated CNN anchor being heckled as “Fredo” in a public place.

Cuomo not only melts down over being tweaked and overreacts like a thin-skinned, entitled man-baby, but what’s especially fascinating and troubling is how he sees the taunt as a political attack.

After he’s called “Fredo,” Cuomo squares off against the guy, who seems to want to calm things down.

“I thought that’s who you were,” the man says.

And it is here that Cuomo makes it political.

“No,” Cuomo says. “Punk-ass bitches from the right call me Fredo.”

And then Cuomo gets violent. “I’ll fucking ruin your shit,” he promises. “I’ll fucking throw you down these stairs like a fucking punk.”

“Don’t call me Fredo,” Cuomo says as he leans into the man practically nose-to-nose. “Take a fucking swing. Take a fucking swing.”

At this point, Cuomo invades the man’s space forcing him to back up. “Come on, boy, you want to call me names, I’ll wreck your shit; I’ll fucking wreck your shit.”

Not only is Cuomo’s behavior childish and an unbelievable overreaction, it is hypocritical. His own network, the fake news outlet CNN, has ambushed people with a camera — including a grandmother in Florida guilty of nothing more than being a Trump supporter.

What’s more, Cuomo has no problem when his political enemies, such Donald Trump Jr., are called “Fredo” on his own CNN show.

So, on one hand, Cuomo declared being tweaked as “Fredo” as no different than calling a black person a “nigger,” but on the other hand he allows a name he equates to the N-word to be used against his political enemies.

He even promotes this moment on social media.

.@ananavarro slams Don Jr. for likening border wall to zoo fence: He's an "entitled, rich, spoiled little brat whose only call to fame is being his daddy's son."

"[D]addy kept Fredo back home…Who cares what [he] says. I don't want to talk about that entitled little brat." pic.twitter.com/zpTtp8ZfAd — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) January 10, 2019

But, overall, forget about the hypocrisy because what we have here is Cuomo once again embracing and encouraging political violence, just as he frequently does on his low-rated CNN show.

While decent people agree that violence has no place anywhere in our society, much less in political debate, Cuomo disagrees. He’s a huge champion and supporter of the left-wing terrorist organization Antifa, and a booster of the violence they commit against Cuomo’s political enemies on the right.

In August of last year, Cuomo said of Antifa’s terrorism [emphasis mine]:

Two wrongs and what is right. The bigots are wrong to hit. Antifa or whomever — anarchists or malcontents or the misguided — they are also wrong to hit. But fighting hate is right. And in a clash between hate and those who oppose it, those who oppose it are on the side of right.

Here’s Cuomo again in November excusing and encouraging Antifa’s violence.

Cuomo, obviously, is taking a cue from CNN’s puppetmaster Jeff Zucker, who has shifted the axis of his network to encourage violence against President Trump and his supporters,

But the “Fredo” video is a glimpse into Cuomo’s rage, his hatred of the political right, a provincial and sheltered silver spoon of a man who brings everything back to politics — even a childish taunt — and who believes violence and the threat of violence is an acceptable response.

