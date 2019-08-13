Scaramucci: ‘Very Proud’ of ⁦Chris Cuomo⁩, ‘Fredo’ Nickname ‘Quite Racist’

Fired White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is siding with CNN host Christopher Cuomo as an undercover video makes the rounds showing the network anchor threatening violence against a man who called him “Fredo.”

“[V]ery proud of ⁦@ChrisCuomo⁩ this happens all the time. It’s quite racist,” Scaramucci tweeted Monday.

Scaramucci’s tweet comes as the former administration official is making the cable news rounds smearing the president as a racist. Despite the president’s high approval rating among Republicans, Scaramucci has even floated the idea of replacing him at the top of the ticket in 2020.

Earlier Monday, the host of Cuomo Prime Time was captured in a heated exchange with an unidentified man in which he was called “Fredo,” a reference to The Godfather movie’s inept Fredo Corleone character. The CNN host told the man that calling him “Fredo” was an anti-Italian slur that is comparable to the N-word.

“Punk-ass bitches from the right call me ‘Fredo.’ My name is Chris Cuomo. I’m an anchor on CNN,” the host is seen saying in the video shared to a YouTube channel with the title “That’s the Point with Brandon.”

At one point in the video, Cuomo threatens to psychically harm the man, shouting: “I’ll fucking ruin your shit. I’ll fucking throw you down these stairs like a fucking punk … you’re gonna call me ‘Fredo,’ take a fucking swing?”

According to Newsbusters, Cuomo used the word “fuck” nearly 25 times.

CNN spokesperson Matt Dornic expressed support for Cuomo’s outburst, writing on Twitter: “Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him.”

Ironically, anti-Trump CNN contributor Ana Navarro used the term “Fredo” to insult Donald Trump Jr. on Cuomo’s show back in January, a comparison the host did not object to.

“Does CNN’s head of PR still think ‘Fredo’ is an ethnic slur after watching this? Because if it’s the N word for Italians like @ChrisCuomo says, I don’t understand why Chris seems so at ease with someone saying it here. An excuse just as fake as his news,” Trump Jr. tweeted after footage of Cuomo’s meltdown went viral.

Even President Donald Trump weighed in on Cuomo, tweeting: “I thought Chris was Fredo also.”

“Would Chris Cuomo be given a Red Flag for his recent rant? Filthy language and a total loss of control. He shouldn’t be allowed to have any weapon. He’s nuts!” he wrote in a subsequent tweet.