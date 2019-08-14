Watch: Liberal Journalist Roughed Up Trying to Cover April Ryan Speech

CNN political analyst April Ryan is under fire over a video purportedly showing a man identified as a security guard getting into a physical altercation with a local news editor who was covering an event that featured her as the keynote speaker.

Ryan reportedly told the crowd, “I don’t have news covering my speech.”

Local news editor Charlie Kratovil of New Brunswick Today attended the New Jersey Parent Summit at the Heldrich Hotel August 3 and says he covered it for hours without any issues:

On Friday 8/2, I RSVP’ed to Mr. Melli and specifically stated that I wanted to attend “Saturday’s keynote speech.” There was a full day of other stuff scheduled that day, the second day of the 3-day “summit” sponsored by a bunch of NJ groups that push for more charter schools. pic.twitter.com/CVcs0src2t — Charlie Kratovil (@Charlie4Change) August 5, 2019

Later in the day, Joel Morris – who Kratovil identifies as Ryan’s security guard – approached the reporter, demanded to know what organization he was with, and allegedly threatened to take Kratovil’s camera down.

“I declined to acquiesce to this threat from a stranger,” Kratovil wrote.

“Just as Rep. Payne was praising Ms. Ryan for her recent @rcfp ‘Freedom of the Press’ award, the public relations people started to gather around me at my table, pressuring me to stop recording,” he continued in a Twitter thread, detailing what led up to the altercation.

“As soon as things started going south, I began recording audio of our conversation,” he added:

Just as Rep. Payne was praising Ms. Ryan for her recent @rcfp “Freedom of the Press” award, the public relations people started to gather around me at my table, pressuring me to stop recording. As soon as things started going south, I began recording audio of our conversation. — Charlie Kratovil (@Charlie4Change) August 5, 2019

He was warned by others to stop recording and told that Ryan would not take the stage as long as he had his camera rolling. Kratovil exited the room to discuss the matter further. Ryan’s security guard whispered something to Ryan as she spoke on stage, and he reportedly unplugged Kratovil’s camera:

Rather than, you know, pushing the camera’s record button to stop the video recording (or just turning it off), Mr. Morris proceeded to unplug my camera, grab the tripod it was connected to, and steal the entire thing. — Charlie Kratovil (@Charlie4Change) August 5, 2019

As soon as Mr. Morris touched our camera, I spoke up, saying: “Don’t touch my camera, please. Put that down. Don’t you dare. Put that down, sir.” At the same time, Ms. Ryan began attempting to explain to the crowd why they were witnessing the theft of our camera. — Charlie Kratovil (@Charlie4Change) August 5, 2019

At that point, Ryan reportedly told the crowd, “When I speak, I don’t have news covering my speech”:

“When I speak, I don’t have news covering my speech,” explained Ms. Ryan, adding she wanted to be able to have an “unfettered” discussion. Never mind the other video camera (or the other news reporter) that still remained in the room. — Charlie Kratovil (@Charlie4Change) August 5, 2019

Things quickly escalated, with Shennell McCloud, executive director of Project Ready, allegedly demanding Kratovil’s removal. At that point, Kratovil says Morris grabbed him and forced him out of the hotel lobby:

Surveillance video also captured the incident:

Kratovil said he intends to press charges:

I screamed and used some profane language towards Mr. Morris as he grabbed my left arm and twisted it behind my back, injuring my forearm and shoulder. I later gave a statement to NBPD's Ryan Daughton & he told me that he'd prepare a police report. I intend to press charges. — Charlie Kratovil (@Charlie4Change) August 5, 2019

Notably, Kratovil is a Trump critic who has stood with Ryan and her network’s supposed devotion to “freedom of the press,” but he now says Ryan is at a crossroads.

“I think that the President deserves much criticism for his administration’s lack of transparency, his own irresponsible rhetoric towards the media, and his childish attacks on individual reporters like Ms. Ryan,” Kratovil said, according to Fox News.

“Her reputation now depends on finally addressing this situation head-on and proclaiming that what happened that night in New Brunswick cannot be tolerated,” he added.

Ryan has yet to publicly address the incident.

This is just the latest episode in a drama-filled week for CNN. Primetime Chris Cuomo has been under fire over a video that surfaced Monday, showing the anchor raging and threatening violence against an individual who referred to him as “Fredo” and comparing the pop-culture nickname to the “N Word.” A CNN spokesman affirmed that the network believes the term is an “ethnic slur” despite several CNN contributors and guests using it on-air.

CNN’s Don Lemon is also in the hot seat after being accused of assault, according to a lawsuit filed over the weekend:

Yikes! Another major CNN scandal. That’s three so far this week. Hang in there @CNNPR. This too shall pass. https://t.co/1YOjv0spXN — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 14, 2019

After #FredoGate & @donlemon being accused of sexual assault, I know it’s been a tough week for @CNNPR, but are you guys going to stand up for press freedom or are you ok with assaults on journalists? Are there going to be repercussions for @CNN “political analyst” @AprilDRyan? https://t.co/J2k3EDpjKB — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 14, 2019

Representatives for CNN PR have not respond to Breitbart News’s request for comment.