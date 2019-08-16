Anthony Scaramucci: Trump Will Drop Out by March 2020

Anthony Scaramucci, who was fired after a mere 11 days on the job as White House communications director for President Donald Trump in July 2017, is once again lashing out at his former boss.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the media-hungry hedge fund manager nicknamed “The Mooch,” claims President Trump is all bark with no bite. He predicts the president, who enjoys an 88 percent approval rating among Republicans, will be forced to bow out of the presidential election by March 2020. Asked by interviewer William Cohan why he’s turned on President Trump in such a public fashion, Scaramucci replies: “I want to show my fellow Republicans those are paper bullets coming out of that gun. They are not as piercing as you think, because if you change your attitude and you reflect back, you don’t absorb that and you reflect it back, you’ll demolish this guy.”

“He’s a paper tiger,” the former White House official adds. “He can be completely dismantled and defeated. And unfortunately, this isn’t about a personal thing.”

When it comes to facing off against his yet-to-be-determined Democrat rival, “The Mooch” thinks President Trump’s polling numbers will show his chances of winning are so slim that he will bow out of the race by the spring before being defeated in November 2020.

“He’s gonna drop out of the race because it’s gonna become very clear,” Scaramucci claims. “Okay, it’ll be March of 2020. He’ll likely drop out by March of 2020. It’s gonna become very clear that it’s impossible for him to win.”

“He’s got the self-worth in terms of his self-esteem of a small pigeon. It’s a very small pigeon,” he rants on. “And so you think this guy’s gonna look at those poll numbers and say—he’s not gonna be able to handle that humiliation. And by the way, he is smart enough to know that that entire Congress hates his guts.”

In July, Scaramucci called President a “racist” for challenging Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) to flee the country if they persist in their criticisms of the United States. Scaramucci appeared last Friday on Real Time with Bill Maher, where he described various actions by the president as “absolutely indefensible.”

The president took to Twitter the following day to blast Scaramucci’s criticism, saying his former aide was an utter failure as White House communications director. “Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on ‘President Trump.’ Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me,” he tweeted.

“Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country,” Scaramucci shot back.

The folllowing day, Scaramucci unloaded on the president during an interview with CNN’s New Day, accusing his former boss of inciting hate, while suggesting he is in mental decline.

“He goes after individuals as the president of the United States on his Twitter account. Okay? Which incites hate, which incites death threats. I mean, at some point I think the people in my party will have to look at all this stop being anesthetized to it,” said “The Mooch.”

“I think that’s pretty obvious from over the weekend. The guy’s actually dissembling a little bit and sounding more and more nonsensical. And, you know, we’re sort of anesthetized to it, and many say just let him act like that. But you’re fracturing the institutions and all of the things that the country stands for,” he added

In turn, President Trump brushed aside Scaramucci’s comments, calling him a “nervous, neurotic, wreck.”

“He called so much, and I said, ‘Anthony, I’m sorry, I can’t do that, I can’t take you in,’” he recalled Tuesday at the airport in Morristown, New Jersey. “And I said, ‘You gotta stop all these phone calls, too many calls Anthony.’ And I wouldn’t take his calls and lo and behold now he feels differently.”