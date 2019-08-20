Nolte: Don Lemon’s Accuser Has Witness to Alleged Sexual Assault

A witness has come forward to back up a sexual assault allegation against CNN far-left pundit/anchor Don Lemon, reports Fox News.

Before we go any further, it is important to point out that in the two-plus year history of the #MeToo movement, a witness to the actual alleged assault has been a rare thing indeed, and this is a witness willing to go on the record.

Dustin Hice claims that in July of 2018, the alleged assault happened at Murf’s Backstreet Tavern in Sag Harbor, a place in the Hamptons “where you go to drink after you’ve been out drinking.”

According to Hice’s eyewitness, George Gounelas, who was Hice’s supervisor at a nearby restaurant, “We had just gotten off of work. So that’s why we ended up there, because we worked in the restaurant business. So by the time everything is done, we can only hit a late-night spot.”

Hice spotted Lemon and tried to start up a conversation, but the anti-Trump activist snubbed him.

A little later, though, Gounelas claims Lemon came around the corner and “is standing face to face with us. There is a beam, a pole, in the place. Don’s standing up against the pole, face to face with Dustin, I turn around and I’m standing right there between the two of them,” Gounelas said. “He’s saying, ‘So you like me? Is that why you’re bothering me?’”

According to Gounelas, Hice responded, “Nah, man, I just wanted to say, ‘What’s up?’”

While he can’t remember what was said exactly, Gounelas says Lemon was “pretty drunk” and responded with something along the lines of, “Do you like me? Is that why you’re bothering me, because you wanna fuck me?”

The witness describes what he says happened next:

[Lemon] put his hands down his pants, inside his board shorts, grabbed his [genitals], and then came out with two fingers and, like, clipped Dustin’s nose up and down with two fingers asking ‘do you like pussy or dick?’

Gounelas told Fox News that at first he laughed, but that Hice was disgusted, saying, “Dustin was in this shock mode saying, ‘Bro, did that just happen? That was disgusting.’”

“If someone had done that to me, I probably would have punched him,” Gounelas added. “But I think it might have been flirting. I think Dustin was more in shock… If someone was flirting with me like that I’d say, ‘alright man I’m not gay.’ I wouldn’t go up to a girl like that. It could be his way of flirting.”

Hice has filed a lawsuit against Lemon, who denies he has done anything wrong.

Although CNN was not there when this happened, the fake news network also denies Hice’s allegation with the claim Hice has animosity towards the basement-rated cable channel, but when that is true for 95 percent of the country, it doesn’t mean much.

Gounelas also told Fox that Hice was a bit traumatized by it all. “This is the only thing he could talk about, not in a good way, like ‘I can’t believe that shit happened,’” Gounelas said.

In his lawsuit, Hice described the alleged incident in almost the exact same way. The suit claims Lemon “put his hand down the front of his own shorts, and vigorously rubbed his genitalia, removed his hand and shoved his index and middle fingers in Plaintiff’s moustache and under Plaintiff’s nose.”

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.