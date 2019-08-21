Anthony Scaramucci Goes on Media Blitz After Public Feud with Trump

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has denied that he has turned on President Donald Trump in order to get more TV time, but a look at his TV appearances since their feud spilled out in public on August 10 showed he has done more than one interview a day since, with most of them on CNN.

The public feud began after Scaramucci, 55, bashed Trump’s visits to El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, as a “catastrophe” during an interview on MSNBC on August 8.

Shortly after, Trump tweeted:

…..other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence. Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2019

Scaramucci tweeted back:

For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President. Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t pass the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country. https://t.co/BUvwujc6LW — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 11, 2019

The next day, Scaramucci gave an interview to Axios on August 11, comparing Trump to Chernobyl and began a cable news show blitz.

The next day, on August 12, he went on two separate CNN shows, New Day and Anderson Cooper 360.

On August 13, he spoke to Sinclair Broadcast and Blaze TV host Eric Bolling.

On August 14, he returned to CNN with host Erin Burnett.

On August 16, he appeared on MSNBC’s Hardball with with Chris Matthews with fellow former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman. That same day, Vanity Fair published an interview with him.

On Sunday, August 18, he did a rare interview with Fox News’ Howard Kurtz. But the next week, he was back to CNN and MSNBC.

On Monday, August 19, he published an op-ed in the Washington Post on why he turned on Trump.

He went back on CNN twice on Monday — on Anderson Cooper 360 again, and on New Day with Alisyn Camerota.

On Tuesday, he went back on CNN again with host Don Lemon. He also appeared on MSNBC’s Velshi & Ruhle.

That’s 12 interviews — not counting his op-ed — in the span of eight days. His last CNN appearance before this feud was on July 18, according to the network’s video archive.

As Lemon ended his segment with him on Tuesday night, he told Scaramucci: “See you next time.”