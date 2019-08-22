Exclusive — White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham ‘Disgusted’ by Antisemitism from New York Times Editor

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told Breitbart News she is “disgusted” by the racism and antisemitism displayed by New York Times politics editor Tom Wright-Piersanti, as revealed in a Breitbart News expose published on Thursday morning.

“I am disgusted but not surprised by this latest revelation out of the New York Times,” Grisham said in a statement provided exclusively to Breitbart News. “Will there be consequences? Doubtful. The New York Times is too busy weaponizing journalism to harass this President and the people who work for him to bother holding their own people accountable.”

Grisham’s comments come in response to a Breitbart News expose that found Wright-Piersanti, an editor on the politics desk at the Times, made a number of racist and antisemitic comments on Twitter over the years. In response to the Breitbart News investigation, Wright-Piersanti deleted several of the tweets and issued an apology for his “offensive” comments.

Many say the apology is meaningless, and something the Times would never accept from any public official guilty of the same actions its politics editor has admitted.

Even so, the Times has not, through official newspaper spokeswomen Danielle Rhoades-Ha or Eileen Murphy, commented on the matter and has not answered detailed questions from Breitbart News in response to the comments from Wright-Piersanti. They continue to refuse to answer whether the newspaper will still employ Wright-Piersanti after he made admittedly antisemitic and racist comments, and whether the newspaper will undertake a review of its hiring practices, current newspaper staff, and editorial processes in the wake of this and other recent scandals.

The matter has quickly captured national attention, and has surged on Twitter to the top trending news item on Thursday morning. Several Trump allies, including several top GOP officials in Congress, have called on the Times to take action to solve the antisemitism crisis in its newsroom.

Interestingly, this expose comes just as the Times falsely accused President Donald Trump of antisemitism in an editorial on Wednesday evening–and as the Times’ executive editor Dean Baquet says the newspaper is planning to ramp up accusations of racism against the president in the coming years because the newspaper’s efforts on the Russia scandal hoax failed in the wake of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s underwhelming report and testimony.

 

