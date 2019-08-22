White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told Breitbart News she is “disgusted” by the racism and antisemitism displayed by New York Times politics editor Tom Wright-Piersanti, as revealed in a Breitbart News expose published on Thursday morning.

“I am disgusted but not surprised by this latest revelation out of the New York Times,” Grisham said in a statement provided exclusively to Breitbart News. “Will there be consequences? Doubtful. The New York Times is too busy weaponizing journalism to harass this President and the people who work for him to bother holding their own people accountable.”

Grisham’s comments come in response to a Breitbart News expose that found Wright-Piersanti, an editor on the politics desk at the Times, made a number of racist and antisemitic comments on Twitter over the years. In response to the Breitbart News investigation, Wright-Piersanti deleted several of the tweets and issued an apology for his “offensive” comments.

I have deleted tweets from a decade ago that are offensive. I am deeply sorry. — Tom Wright-Piersanti (@tomwp) August 22, 2019

Many say the apology is meaningless, and something the Times would never accept from any public official guilty of the same actions its politics editor has admitted.

No way the @nytimes would accept this flippant “apology” from any individual they cover who had “a years-long history of antisemitic and racist comments on his Twitter page.” https://t.co/tC4Wspt5Y3https://t.co/iHMrg7Fmpg — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) August 22, 2019

Even so, the Times has not, through official newspaper spokeswomen Danielle Rhoades-Ha or Eileen Murphy, commented on the matter and has not answered detailed questions from Breitbart News in response to the comments from Wright-Piersanti. They continue to refuse to answer whether the newspaper will still employ Wright-Piersanti after he made admittedly antisemitic and racist comments, and whether the newspaper will undertake a review of its hiring practices, current newspaper staff, and editorial processes in the wake of this and other recent scandals.

The matter has quickly captured national attention, and has surged on Twitter to the top trending news item on Thursday morning. Several Trump allies, including several top GOP officials in Congress, have called on the Times to take action to solve the antisemitism crisis in its newsroom.

Once again, the @nytimes condones antiSemitism. As the far Left and MSM lionizes antiSemites, vilifies israel, and stokes racial tension, will there be any accountability at the NYT? https://t.co/OUZt2GzF2T — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 22, 2019

More anti-Semitism, NYT? Yesterday, they falsely labeled @realDonaldTrump an anti-Semite. Today, it's revealed that one of their editors has a long history of anti-Semitic tweets. Maybe this explains why they’re always defending Omar & Tlaib? DISGUSTING. https://t.co/evW8y6ayUT — Bradley Byrne (@BradleyByrne) August 22, 2019

These are the people that are lecturing us about racism and anti-Semitism? #disgraceful ‘Crappy Jew Year’: New York Times Editor Antisemitism, Racism Exposed https://t.co/GOFFs6idRx via @BreitbartNews — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) August 22, 2019

Disgusting. But we shouldn’t expect any better from the New York Times. This is who they are. ‘Crappy Jew Year’: New York Times Editor Antisemitism, Racism Exposed https://t.co/ZHpBes81x1 via @BreitbartNews — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 22, 2019

Interestingly, this expose comes just as the Times falsely accused President Donald Trump of antisemitism in an editorial on Wednesday evening–and as the Times’ executive editor Dean Baquet says the newspaper is planning to ramp up accusations of racism against the president in the coming years because the newspaper’s efforts on the Russia scandal hoax failed in the wake of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s underwhelming report and testimony.