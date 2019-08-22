Nolte: CNN Seeks to Blacklist Sean Spicer from ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Within just a few days of ABC announcing that former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will be featured on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, the far-left CNN has already launched a campaign to have him blacklisted off the show.

As CNN’s ratings and reputation have cratered, these blacklisting campaigns have become the go-to move for the fake news network to flex what’s left of its media muscle.

In its non-stop effort to remove right-of-center ideas and arguments from the public square and to toxify as unemployable anyone who worked for or supports President Trump, CNN has already led the charge to have Alex Jones and infoWars blacklisted and de-platformed. CNN has also led a campaign to blacklist Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson by encouraging advertiser boycotts. Naturally, CNN’s un-American crusade to silence its critics and anyone on the right has included Breitbart News.

And just as their namesake did, these hideous McCarthyites couch their blacklisting in virtue.

Yes, even though CNN’s deliberate desire to mislead the country is well-documented…

Hispanic George Zimmerman: The White Racist Killer

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot

Trump Can’t Win

Brett Kavanaugh: Serial Rapist

The KKKids from KKKovington High School

Trump Colluded with Russia

Yes, even though Brian Stelter regularly trafficks in wild-eyed conspiracy theories…

CNN’s rationale for its blacklisting campaign is … honesty.

“Wrote this about Spicer and ABC last night,” serial liar Stelter tweeted Thursday, “now it applies to Sanders and Fox too: How should ex-White House officials be treated when they spend months misleading the public, then seek positions of fame and privilege?”

Wrote this about Spicer and ABC last night, now it applies to Sanders and Fox too: How should ex-White House officials be treated when they spend months misleading the public, then seek positions of fame and privilege? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2019

The obvious answer is that they should be blacklisted.

CNN also followed this up by pretending it’s somehow a big scoop to discover a dozen or so people in the far-left entertainment business don’t want Spicer on the show. Naturally, not a single one of them would go on the record.

Some staffers at ABC News are "up in arms," as one source put it, over the decision by ABC's entertainment division to cast Sean Spicer on "Dancing With the Stars" https://t.co/65INFAhIty — CNN Business (@CNNBusiness) August 22, 2019

And have you noticed how CNN’s “principled” blacklisting campaigns only work one way, on one side of the aisle.

If you’re politics are the “correct” politics, there is nothing that won’t stop CNN from hiring you.

Spend two years lying about Benghazi where four Americans died? CNN will hire you.

You’re a 9/11 truther? No problem!

Accused of sexual assault? You’re always welcome here!

You worked for rapey Bill Clinton and helped spread all his lies? Gimme a hug!

Your underage, 14-year-old son is on the board of a company owned by a wannabe U.S. Senator? That’s not unethical at all. Why don’t we put you in charge of everything.

We all look back on the era of McCarthysim with shame and regret, but here are CNN and the rest of the far-left looking to make it impossible for its own political enemies to make a living. Meet the news boss…

