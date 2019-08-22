Sarah Huckabee Sanders Hired as Fox News Contributor

The Fox News Channel announced Thursday it has hired former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a contributor.

Fox News said Sanders will “provide political commentary and analysis across all of FOX News Media, including FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX Nation and the radio/podcast division.”

The former Trump official is slated to make her debut appearance on Fox & Friends on September 6th.

“FOX News has been the number one news organization in the country for 17 years running and I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis,” she said in a statement.

Sanders, who left the White House in June, has received encouragement from President Donald Trump and others to run for the governor of Arkansas, her home state.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job!” the president wrote on Twitter. “I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!” the president tweeted after breaking the news of her departure as White House press secretary.

Sanders’s father, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, also serves as a Fox News contributor. He’s said his daughter is in no rush to decide on a gubernatorial bid, which would only take place in 2022.

“She doesn’t know. I mean, that’s the honest answer,” Huckabee told radio host Hugh Hewitt earlier this year. “The truth is, she has not had time to come up for air in the past three years. So she’s going to take some time to get her kids enrolled in school in Arkansas for the fall, go to vacation, just have some downtime — which is something she hasn’t done. And, you know, then she’ll start exploring.”

In July, Sanders stoked further speculation that she might run after she appeared at a weekend retreat organized by the Republican Governors Association (RGA).