Over at far-left MSNBC, Republicans are under attack as being “incendiary” for stating the scientific fact that there are only two genders.

MSNBC anchor Chris Jansing ripped into Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Ralph Abraham — who happens to be a medical doctor — over his claim in a TV ad that there are only two genders.

“And in Louisiana the Republican candidate for governor, Ralph Abrahama, is out with a new TV ad this week making incendiary comments about gender,” Jansing told her viewers before running a clip from the ad in which Abrahama says, “As a doctor I can assure you there are only two genders.”

Yep, things have become so Orwellian in the establishment media that scientific and biological facts are now considered “incendiary.”

Facts are “incendiary.”

Truth is “incendiary.”

Not going along with someone’s fantasy is “incendiary.”

Get this… It is now “incendiary” to say there are two genders but totally fine to state there are 112 genders.

And herein lies my problem with the political left when it comes to all this LGBTSUPERCALAFRAGILISTICEXPEALADOCIOUS nonsense.

I am all about live and let live.

If you want to be gay, go be gay.

If you’re a guy who wants to pretend you’re a woman, knock yourself out.

If you want to marry a Star Wars action figure and your mailbox, go with God.

There is no word that can adequately describe my level of indifference when it comes to how consenting adults choose to live their own lives.

The problem, you see, is that this is never good enough. In this increasingly Orwellian society of ours, INDIFFERENCE is a thought crime.

And this is why we have Pronoun Nazis.

If some guy believes he’s a chick, you and I leaving him alone is not good enough.

Our indifference is not good enough.

No, we must play along with what is a mental illness. We must use the “correct” pronouns, and if we do not use the “correct” pronouns, we will be ripped apart by the left’s Pronoun Nazis.

And I don’t mean when we are in the presence of a transsexual. If I met the-person-formerly-known-as-Bruce Jenner, I would of course be polite.

But he’s a guy. He’s a man. He’s a fella, a dude, a male, a gent, a mister… And to bully me into saying or believing different is no different than taking me into Room 101 until I agree to believe 2+2=5.

These lunatics have come up with 112 genders, and I don’t want to know what “vibragender” means.

But again, fine… If you want to believe there are 112 genders, I cannot even begin to express to you how little I care. In my mind, you are like someone who believes in ghosts or astrology or the grassy knoll….

This is a great, big, beautiful country we got here, and there is plenty of room for the Area 51 crowd…

I don’t care.

I don’t care.

I don’t care.

But then you assholes force me to care, force me to bake your goddamn cake, harass me into allowing you to change your clothes and expose your schlong to my daughter, bully me into accepting your anti-science fads, and attack me as “incendiary” and “divisive” for stating the most biological of biological facts.

Why can’t you fascists choose to not care as much as I don’t care?

Why can’t you fascists not care about my belief in two genders as much as I don’t care about your belief in 112?

Why can’t you fascists just leave me alone?

People who believe in astrology and UFOs and Bigfoot and Scientology don’t bully and harass me, why do you have to?

It is simply a biological fact that your gender is stamped on every piece of your DNA, that your gender is more pronounced than your skin color, which means there is a sounder biological reason for a white person to claim to be black than there is for a man to claim to be a woman.

That’s just the way it is.

But if you want to believe different, I don’t care.

But if I dare to express my personal belief of how many genders there are, I’m the villain, I’m the one under attack by the media, I’m the one being hauled into Room 101 for being “incendiary,” I’m the one media want silenced.

Remember when they told us “My gay marriage will never affect you,” remember that?

Remember when the left told us that?

It was all a lie.

