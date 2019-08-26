New York Times Office Treated for Bedbugs

The New York Times’ head office in Midtown Manhattan was treated for a bedbug infestation over the weekend.

The newspaper’s Building Operations team sent a company-wide email on Monday disclosing that a sweep of the newspaper’s newsroom uncovered “evidence of bedbugs” in a “wellness room” on the second floor, as well as on the third and fourth floor.

“Evidence of possible bedbug activity was found in a few personal lockers on the third floor. Individuals associated with those lockers have been contacted and treatment is underway,” reads the email, obtained by Slate.

A spokesperson for the Times confirmed the bedbug issue, telling CNN: “Earlier today we sent a note to inform employees of the actions taken after some evidence of bed bugs was found. All affected areas have been treated.”

As a precaution, part of the second floor is temporarily closed, said the newspaper.