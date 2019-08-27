Joe Walsh Says He Has ‘Lost’ His Radio Show

Former GOP Rep. Joe Walsh says his Republican challenge against Pres. Trump is "not about the issues. It's about Trump."

A partial transcript is as follows:

(3:25-4:28)

JOHN BERMAN: What’s the impact — and I’ve been curious about this because you’re a conservative radio talk show host and I have a hard time believing that your audience will like the idea that you’re running against the president — so what has the impact been on your radio show?

JOE WALSH: Eighty to 90 percent of my audience supports the president. I just found out I lost my national radio show. So, that’s gone. I figured that might happen, John.

BERMAN: You lost it why?

WALSH: I don’t know why. I just got a notice before I came to the studio. I’m running for president, I oppose this president, most of my listeners support the president. It’s not an easy thing to do to be in conservative talk radio and oppose this president. I knew that when I made the announcement yesterday, that it could be in jeopardy.

BERMAN: So no more radio show at all for you?

WALSH: No more radio show, but that’s okay, I’m going to campaign full-time. This was a difficult thing to do, but I believe it’s urgent because this president is a danger. We cannot let him get elected for another four years.