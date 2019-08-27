Joe Walsh Says He Has ‘Lost’ His Radio Show

Appearing Monday on CNN’s AC360, former congressman Joe Walsh said he has lost his radio program since launching a longshot Republican presidential primary challenge to President Donald Trump.
Former GOP Rep. Joe Walsh says his Republican challenge against Pres. Trump is "not about the issues. It's about Trump."
"He's morally unfit. Period." https://t.co/FRTJtssd8l pic.twitter.com/j482Tf9bmL
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 27, 2019
A partial transcript is as follows:
(3:25-4:28)
JOHN BERMAN: What’s the impact — and I’ve been curious about this because you’re a conservative radio talk show host and I have a hard time believing that your audience will like the idea that you’re running against the president — so what has the impact been on your radio show?
JOE WALSH: Eighty to 90 percent of my audience supports the president. I just found out I lost my national radio show. So, that’s gone. I figured that might happen, John.
BERMAN: You lost it why?
WALSH: I don’t know why. I just got a notice before I came to the studio. I’m running for president, I oppose this president, most of my listeners support the president. It’s not an easy thing to do to be in conservative talk radio and oppose this president. I knew that when I made the announcement yesterday, that it could be in jeopardy.
BERMAN: So no more radio show at all for you?
WALSH: No more radio show, but that’s okay, I’m going to campaign full-time. This was a difficult thing to do, but I believe it’s urgent because this president is a danger. We cannot let him get elected for another four years.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.