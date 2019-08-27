The ongoing meltdown over at the far-left New York Times marched on Monday when Never Trump columnist Bret Stephens threatened the job of a man who called him a “bedbug.”

According to Dave Karpf, an associate professor at George Washington University, a rather innocuous tweet resulted in a threat from Stephens.

Based on a hilarious report about the New York Times’ offices being infested with bedbugs (c’mon, that’s funny), Karpf, who is no fan of Stephens, fired off an anodyne tweet to his 13,400 followers calling the columnist a “bedbug.”

“The bedbugs are a metaphor,” Karpf wrote. “The bedbugs are Bret Stephens.”

Karpf didn’t even “at” Stephens, meaning tag him in the tweet so it would be guaranteed to show up in his feed.

Karpf says the tweet did nothing, got no traction, not a single retweet and only nine “likes.” Nevertheless, about an hour later, he not only received a threatening email from Stephens, the Never Trumper also cc’d Karpf’s provost, which in university language means his boss.

Karpf ended up publishing the email in which Stephens challenges the academic to call him a bedbug to his face.

“I would welcome the opportunity for you to come to my home, meet my wife and kids, talk to us for a few minutes, and then call me a ‘bedbug’ to my face,” the email read in part. “That would take some genuine courage and intellectual integrity on your part. I promise to be courteous no matter what you have to say.”

Alright fine… here is the email: pic.twitter.com/A4E5I6CoB6 — davekarpf (@davekarpf) August 27, 2019

So, get this, a New York Times columnist, someone who supposedly works for the most prestigious newspaper in all of the world…

Completely freaked out over being called a … bedbug. Got so freaked out and angry he took the time to hunt down the offender’s email address. Composed an email to the offender. Tried to get the offender in trouble by tattling to his boss.

What kind of panty-waist, Nancy-boys are they hiring over at the Times?

No joke… I literally cannot imagine a day on social media where the worst thing that happens to me is that I’m called a “bedbug.”

Is Stephens really that thin-skinned? Is it even possible to be that thin-skinned? Or is he some kind of mental case easily triggered into this kind destructive and self-destructive behavior?

Is Bret Stephens nuts?

Every single day on social media, people attack me in a host of juvenile ways. My looks, my age, my beliefs, my failures in Hollywood, my faith. Even my sick wife is brought into it. And do you know what…?

I don’t care.

That stuff doesn’t bother me at all. Thankfully, I was taught sticks n’ stones. What do I care what some stranger says about me? In fact, if you’re at all familiar with my Twitter account, I kind of enjoy the back and forth with my trolls. It’s like a digital version of high school where you try to top each other’s insults.

But how insecure, neurotic, and self-regarding do you have to be to completely lose your mind over “bedbug?” How vindictive, entitled, and downright nasty do you have to be to try and get someone fired over being called a name?

Social media has many flaws and in many ways is damaging to our society, but one thing it has done, one very good thing it has done, one of its virtues has been to reveal to the world that the establishment media and those who infest it are every bit as awful as we assumed they are.

What a little spoiled baby Stephens is, what a little tattletale.

And anytime he wants me to say that to his face — I’m in the book, Fauntleroy, and I’m always home.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.