Brit Hume to Trump: ‘Fox News Isn’t Supposed to Work for You’

Fox News Channel senior political analyst Brit Hume responded to President Donald Trump’s harsh criticism of the cable news network on Wednesday, saying that the outlet doesn’t “work” on behalf of the president.

Earlier Wednesday, President Trump slammed Fox News for a segment featuring a Democratic National Committee (DNC) spokesperson on America’s Newsroom. The president then pointed to the recent hiring of former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile, as well as the employment of liberal pundit Juan Williams and longtime anchor Shepard Smith as evidence that the network is growing increasingly anti-Trump.

“Just watched @FoxNews heavily promoting the Democrats through their DNC Communications Director, spewing out whatever she wanted with zero pushback by anchor, @SandraSmithFox. Terrible considering that Fox couldn’t even land a debate, the Dems give them NOTHING!” the president wrote on Twitter.

….are all in for the Open Border Socialists (or beyond). Fox hires “give Hillary the questions” @donnabrazile, Juan Williams and low ratings Shep Smith. HOPELESS & CLUELESS! They should go all the way LEFT and I will still find a way to Win – That’s what I do, Win. Too Bad!…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

“Fox hires ‘give Hillary the questions’ @donnabrazile, Juan Williams and low ratings Shep Smith. HOPELESS & CLUELESS! They should go all the way LEFT and I will still find a way to Win – That’s what I do, Win. Too Bad!” he added.

President Trump wrapped up his criticism of Fox News by stating that the network was letting its viewers down and that it was time to seek out a “new” outlet. “Fox isn’t working for us anymore!” he concluded.

….I don’t want to Win for myself, I only want to Win for the people. The New @FoxNews is letting millions of GREAT people down! We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

In response to the president’s comments, Hume hit back, “Fox News isn’t supposed to work for you.”

Fox News isn’t supposed to work for you. https://t.co/kQDY4UKv8z — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 28, 2019

President Trump has repeatedly ripped the network over its reporting on him and his administration. In July, the president bashed Fox News after it covered a New York Times report of its claims about harsh conditions at migrant holding centers at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams (remember when he totally fabricated a War Story trying to make himself into a hero, & got fired,” President Trump tweeted.

The president continued: “@FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as a “source” of information (ask the Times what they paid for the Boston Globe, & what they sold it for (lost 1.5 Billion Dollars), or their old headquarters building disaster, or their unfunded liability? @FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there!”