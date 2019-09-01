Typo: Trump Calls Hannity Greatest ‘Shoe’ on Television

President Donald Trump made a humorous typographical error on Saturday when he congratulated Fox News host Sean Hannity for “being the greatest shoe on television.”

The president meant to write “show.”

Trump was continuing his recent criticism of Fox News, in which he has alleged that the center-right network has taken a more oppositional stance.

“Has anyone noticed that the top shows on @FoxNews and cable ratings are those that are Fair (or great) to your favorite President, me! Congratulations to @seanhannity for being the number one shoe on Cable Television!” he tweeted.

He later deleted that tweet issued a new, corrected tweet: “Has anyone noticed that the top shows on @FoxNews and cable ratings are those that are Fair (or great) to your favorite President, me! Congratulations to @seanhannity for being the number one show on Cable Television!”

Trump’s feud with Fox actually dates back to the early days of the 2015-6 campaign, when he feuded with then-rising star Megyn Kelly.

Kelly opened the first debate with a blistering question about Trump’s past critical comments about women, to which he quipped, “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”

With that response, Trump sent the audience into laughter and took control of the evening — and the presidential race.

Though critical of Fox, Trump often tweets clips from the network that are favorable to the administration, and is known to watch Fox and Friends in the mornings.

