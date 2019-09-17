Journalist Cokie Roberts Dead at 75

Cokie Roberts, an awarding-winning journalist who was a media fixture for decades on ABC and National Public Radio (NPR), has died from complications from breast cancer. She was 75.

Roberts had recently addressed her health problems, according to ABC’s report on her death.

“Over the summer, I have had some health issues which required treatment that caused weight loss. I am doing fine,” she said in a statement after an appearance on This Week. “I very much appreciate the kind comments I have received and expect to be, as I have been, working away in the days and months to come, covering what promises to be a fascinating election. I am grateful to everyone who has been in touch and sent their well wishes. Thanks for caring.”

Roberts was diagnosed and successfully treated for breast cancer in 2002, according to ABC.

“We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness,” her family said in a statement.

“Cokie Roberts will be dearly missed,” James Goldston, president of ABC News, said. “Cokie’s kindness, generosity, sharp intellect and thoughtful take on the big issues of the day made ABC a better place and all of us better journalists.”

“Roberts co-anchored ABC’s ‘This Week’ with Sam Donaldson from 1996 to 2002,” ABC reported. “She also served as political commentator, chief congressional analyst, and a commentator for ‘This Week’ during her three decades at ABC.”

She was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame and was named a “living legend” by the Library of Congress in 2008.

The following is the full statement from her family:

Her loving family announces the passing of journalist and author Cokie Roberts, due to complications from breast cancer, on September 17. Born Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Boggs on December 27, 1943, Cokie was – first and foremost – a wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin and friend. Cokie’s career as a journalist at National Public Radio and ABC News took her to the heights of her profession, and her success as an author on history and family put her on the bestseller list. But her values put family and relationships above all else. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, journalist, author and professor Steven V. Roberts, her children Lee Roberts and Rebecca Roberts, her grandchildren Regan, Hale and Cecilia Roberts and Claiborne, Jack and Roland Hartman, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by friendships and by causes that she put her time, resources and energy into that are too numerous to count. We would like to thank the staff at the National Institutes of Health for their dedication, expertise, work and incredible care for Cokie during her illness. We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness. We are hopeful that Cokie now goes to join her parents, former Members of Congress Hale and Lindy Boggs, her siblings Barbara, Tom and William, who predecease her, and her God.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter