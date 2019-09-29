Joe Biden Campaign Demands Media Censor Rudy Giuliani

The presidential campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden sent a letter to every major television network, demanding that they keep former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani off the air.

The letter was reported by New York Times media reporter Michael Grynbaum:

NEW: Team BIDEN just sent letter to every major TV news network, calling for RUDY to be kept off the airwaves. “He will knowingly and willingly lie,” letter says. pic.twitter.com/7oGQ4b3f4X — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) September 29, 2019

The letter states, in part (original emphasis):

We are writing today with grave concern that you continue to book Rudy Giuliani on your air to spread false, debunked conspiracy theories on behalf of Donald Trump. While you often fat check his statements in real time during your discussions, that is no longer enough. By giving him your air time, you are allowing him to introduce increasingly unhinged, unfounded and desperate lies into the national conversation. We write to demand that in service to the fact, you no longer book Rudy Giuliani, a surrogate for Donald Trump who has demonstrated that he will knowingly and willingly lie in order to advance his own narrative.

(The Biden campaign itself has been known to lie: the former vice president continues to repeat the Charlottesville “very fine people” hoax after being confronted about it at the Iowa State Fair by Breitbart News, for example.)

The statement does on to claim that Giuliani’s claims about potential corruption by Hunter Biden in Ukraine are “completely baseless.”

Giuliani serves as a personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, and has been involved in investigating Hunter Biden’s overseas business interests, which he developed while his father was in office.

The former vice president pressured Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who was investigating Burma Holdings, an oil and gas company on whose board Hunter Biden sat at the time — a clear conflict of interest that Joe Biden has never explained.

Biden’s attempt to silence the opposition — and the media — is virtually unprecedented in the history of American politics.

