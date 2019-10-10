Washington Post Calls George Conway a ‘Prominent Conservative’

The Washington Post referred to Beltway lawyer George Conway as a “prominent conservative” on Thursday, as it teased a forthcoming letter signed by all of 16 Republican lawyers backing President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Conway is only “prominent” because he hates President Trump, despite being married to campaign manager-turned White House adviser Kellyanne Conway. That gives the media a reason to play up his every anti-Trump comment.

There are very few conservatives who would regard George Conway’s behavior as being in any way “conservative.” Most regard it as an effort to join the left in ousting Trump — and an unseemly public attack on his wife’s career.

The Post reported that the 16 lawyers who signed the statement urging Trump’s impeachment over his July phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky hope it will be read by Republicans who support the president.

However, the fact that George Conway is the most “prominent conservative” in the bunch does not bode well.

In April, following the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report — which found no collusion with Russia — Conway wrote a Post op-ed demanding that Congress impeach and remove the “cancer” of Trump’s presidency.

George Conway has also accused Trump of mental illness; said that White House staff “work for a rapist”; mocked Trump’s defense against claims of campaign finance violations (later dismissed); and called the administration a “shit show in a dumpster fire.” He also said he did not feel comfortable being called a Republican anymore.

