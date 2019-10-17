Project Veritas: CNN Staff Demoralized by Conflict-Driven Ratings Bait, ‘We’re Totally Left-Leaning’

Project Veritas released undercover video Thursday that shows CNN staffers demoralized by the network’s focus on conflict and acknowledging it has a political bias in the Trump era.

“CNN says they want to portray the contrast, but really, it’s partly because you want conflict, nobody wants to hear one-minute canned statements,” CNN media coordinator Christian Sierra is heard saying, before adding, “create clinks, get more money.”

In the following scene, CNN field operations manager Patrick Davis laments about the network’s approach to coverage and concedes it has a left-wing bias.

“All they gotta do is take an anchor, and put him at the desk, and tell the news,” says Davis. We’re so busy trying to get appointment viewership.”

“We don’t, even though we’re totally left-leaning, we don’t want to admit it,” he continues.

“We could be so much better than what we are,” Davis adds. “You learn it in journalism school, we’re supposed to be middle of the road, that’s our job. Now it’s just infotainment is all its become.”

Davis then goes on to criticize CNN’s morning editors’ call, led by president Jeff Zucker, saying he refuses to listen to them because they’re “bullshit.”

“I haven’t listened to a 9 a.m. call in about 15 years,” he says. “I can’t listen to it. It’s all bullshit. It’s all a bunch of bullshit.”

During another part of the undercover video, CNN field production supervisor Gerald Sisnette is heard complaining about the degree to which the network covers President Trump and his administration, and expresses hope that the president will die soon so it can cover other topics.

“This is a story that’s not gonna go away,” explains Sisnette. “Trump in general, the only way this story goes away is when he dies, hopefully soon.”

Thursday video is part of an ongoing series by Project Veritas in which the group will release undercover footage from inside CNN aimed at further revealing the news network’s partisan slant. Monday’s video showed a CNN media coordinator saying Zucker has a “personal vendetta” against President Trump, while Tuesday’s clip showed CNN senior justice correspondent Evan Perez privately admitting Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings “smells bad.”