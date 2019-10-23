A partial transcript is as follows:

TUCKER CARLSON: To go so far out on a limb for a story and then sell you out — at one point you say [NBC News President] Noah Oppenheim was exchanging chirpy texts and gifts with Harvey Weinstein after killing your investigation into him. How do you feel about that?

RICH MCHUGH: I was pretty upset to learn a lot of that stuff, to be honest. I have no animosity against these people, but it’s clear to me that we were lied to over and over, and it’s just not right — especially coming from a news organization. It’s the very crux of what they do; their mission is to tell the truth. They not only lost sight of it, but they didn’t adhere to their basic principles.

CARLSON: Noah Oppenheim was just apparently resigned, according to the Wall Street Journal report today, and he is next in line to take over the entire company. How do you feel about that, and how do you think employees still at NBC feel about that?

MCHUGH: I know employees at NBC are upset about it. I’ve spoken to many of them. I feel it’s rather tone-deaf. It’s going to be hard for journalists at NBC going forward to report on corporate malfeasance elsewhere.