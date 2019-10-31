FNC’s Chris Wallace on Impeachment Vote: ‘I Can Feel Goosebumps’

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, known for his critical coverage of President Donald Trump and his administration, said Thursday that he could “feel goosebumps” as House Democrats voted to approve a resolution establishing the procedures for their partisan impeachment inquiry.

“As they called the vote, I have to say I can feel goosebumps,” Wallace said during Fox News’ live coverage of the vote. “You cannot overstate how dramatic this is and what a decision the Democrats have made to pursue this course.”

The House voted 232-196 along party lines for the measure. Four lawmakers abstained, while no Republican voted for the measure. Notably, two Democrats — Jeff Van Drew (NJ) and Reps. Collin Peterson (MN) — opposed the measure. Former Republican Justin Amash (I-MI) backed the resolution.

Wallace later noted in the segment that the impeachment proceedings targeting President Trump differ greatly from those against President Richard Nixon as the later had bipartisan support.

“There was a bipartisan agreement at that time, even though obviously the impeachment of Richard Nixon was a big deal, but a bipartisan agreement that it needed to go to that kind of an investigation,” Wallace recalled.

“Here you see the party divisions holding, all the Democrats with the exception of I think two, voting for this inquiry, all of the Republicans I think with no defections voting against it, so this city is still polarized despite the efforts of Democrats and their closed-door hearings to try to build a case against the president,” the anchor went on.

“What will be interesting to see is what happens when we have open hearings and the American people get to judge and conceivable to put pressure on their representatives and either, ‘Yep, there’s a case against the president’ or ‘Nope, there isn’t.’ But the Democrats have cast their die now and this is going to roll out over the next two months,” he added.