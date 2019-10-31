Fox News Reporter Catherine Herridge Joins CBS News

Veteran Fox News reporter Catherine Herridge is joining rival CBS News next month, the news network announced Thursday.

Herridge, based in Washington, D.C., will have the title of senior investigative reporter and begin working for CBS News in November.

“CBS News has always placed a premium on enterprise journalism and powerful investigations,” Herridge said in a statement. “I feel privileged to join a team where facts and storytelling will always matter.”

” I have received great personal satisfaction from mentoring the next generation of reporters and producers and sharing my journalistic values — that facts matter and enterprise reporting will always win the day,” she added.

The news comes after Herridge was awarded by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society with the “Tex” McCrary prize for excellence in journalism.

“As a founding employee, over the last 23 years, Catherine Herridge has been an asset to Fox News. From her breaking news headlines at the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice to her reporting after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the investigation into Princess Diana’s death, she has always been at the forefront of every beat she has covered,” Fox News Media president Jay Wallace said in a statement.”We are grateful for Catherine’s many contributions to the network, wish her continued success.”

The development comes after longtime daytime anchor Shepard Smith announced his sudden exit from Fox News, which sparked chatter that more departures could be on the way.

“Don’t be surprised if there’s an exodus,” an unnamed staffer told CNN after Smith’s announcement. “Fox hasn’t just lost Shep today.”