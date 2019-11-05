ABC News anchor Amy Robach believes convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was killed in his New York City prison cell while awaiting child sex crime charges, a leaked video published by Project Veritas on Tuesday reveals.

“So do I think he was killed? A hundred percent, yes I do,” Robach says of Epstein. “He made his whole living blackmailing people.”

“There were a lot of men in those planes, a lot of men who visited that island, a lot of powerful men who came into that apartment,” the anchor continues.

“And they made it seem as though he made that ‘suicide attempt’ two weeks earlier. But his lawyers claim that he was roughed up by his cellmate around the neck, that was all like to plant the seed,” she says. “That’s why I really believe it. Like really believe it.”

Federal authorities arrested Epstein on child sex crime charges in July and was jailed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) until his August 10 death. The disgraced financier was found hanging in his prison cell days after he was removed from the prison’s suicide watch.

However, former New York City medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden made headlines last week for contending Epstein’s autopsy shows more evidence of strangulation than suicide.

“There are multiple — three fractures in the hyoid bone, in the thyroid cartilage that are very unusual for suicide and more indicative of strangulation, homicidal strangulation,” he argued. “There’s evidence here of homicide that should be investigated, to see if it is or isn’t homicide.”

Project Veritas’s Tuesday video also shows Robach alleging that ABC News killed a bombshell report regarding Epstein, which also implicated former President Bill Clinton and Britain’s Prince Andrew.

Robach says of the purported report: “I’ve had the story for three years. I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts—we would not put it on the air. First of all, I was told, ‘Whose Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is, this is a stupid story.’ Then, the palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways. We were so afraid we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will, that we, that also quashed the story.”

“It was unbelievable what we had. Clinton, we had everything,” she adds.

In response to the leaked footage, ABC News issued a statement attempting to dismiss Robach’s explosive remarks, claiming the report wasn’t ready for broadcast.

“At the time, not all of our reporting met our standards to air, but we have never stopped investigating the story. Ever since we’ve had a team on this investigation and substantial resources dedicated to it. That work has led to a two-hour documentary and six-part podcast that will air in the new year,” said the network.

Here’s ABC’s response to a Project Veritas video of Amy Robach expressing frustration that her Jeffrey Epstein piece didn’t run. Robach: “I was caught in a private moment of frustration. … In the years since no one ever told me or the team to stop reporting on Jeffrey Epstein” pic.twitter.com/airx3Tjy4o — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) November 5, 2019

Robach’s rant took place in August 2019, shortly after an NPR report revealed several corporate media outlets, including ABC News, opted against airing damning reports regarding Epstein, says Project Veritas.