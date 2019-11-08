A partial transcript is as follows:

MEGYN KELLY: Did you leak the tape?

ASHLEY BIANCO: I did not.

KELLY: Not to anyone at any time?

BIANCO: No, never.

KELLY: Did you make a clip of the moment?

BIANCO: I did, but I saved it in the internal system.

KELLY: What was your job at ABC?

BIANCO: I was a crash producer.

KELLY: Okay, so a producer. And you were in the control room when Amy [Robach] made those comments?

BIANCO: I wasn’t in the control room, but I was watching the comments while I was at my desk and I had seen what she was saying and I went to my manager and said: “Do you see what she’s saying? Does she know she’s on a hot mic?” The assistant said to us that Amy knew she was on a mic and that she knew she was being broadcasted to all the affiliates.

KELLY: Right. This is a moment where she’s off the air and doing tapped promos, but she has a mic on and people can see and hear her.

BIANCO: Yeah.

KELLY: So what did you do? You clipped the moment, marked the moment in the system?

BIANCO: Yeah, I just clipped it off. I essentially marked it in the system. It never left the system. We do it all the time.

KELLY: Did you tell the manager that you had clipped it?

BIANCO: I did not.

KELLY: Did you think it was newsworthy what she was saying?

BIANCO: Everyone in the office was freaked out about what she was saying. Everyone was watching it.

…

KELLY: In the fall, you decided to leave ABC to go where?

BIANCO: To CBS. I only left purely because CBS had offered me a good contract. And so I left and was really excited to start a new job.

KELLY: And so this week, you’re sitting at CBS doing your job and what happens with Project Veritas?

BIANCO: They released the video and I was shocked, but I didn’t think anything of it.

KELLY: How many days had you been at CBS?

BIANCO: Only four days. I begged and pleaded. I didn’t know what I had done wrong. I wasn’t even given the professional courtesy to defend myself. I didn’t know what I had been accused of. It was humiliating and devastating.