Video: Protesters Swarm Berkeley, Several Arrested Ahead of Ann Coulter Speech

berkeley-ann-coulter-protesters
Twitter/@loisbeckett, @anjalii_shrivas, @berkeleyside

Hundreds of protesters swarmed the University of California at Berkeley campus to demonstrate against a scheduled speech by conservative commentator and New York Times best-selling author Ann Coulter on Wednesday evening.

According to ABC 7, protesters congregated near Wheeler Hall, the venue for the event featuring Coulter, ahead of its scheduled starting time of 8 p.m. Protesters reportedly chanted “Ann Coulter out of the bay, immigrants are here to stay,” while one demonstrator with a megaphone encouraged more people to join the protest in hopes of the event being canceled. Others chanted “shame,” “don’t let them in!” and “Go home Nazis!” at those standing in line for the event, which was organized by the Berkeley College Republicans.

Some demonstrators formed a “human chain” in an attempt to block individuals from entering the building, reported Berkeley Side.

The UC Police Department of Berkeley arrested “multiple” masked protesters on campus as riot police stood guard outside Wheeler Hall.

Photos and video of the chaotic protesters were shared to social media:

Coulter was forced to cancel a planned speech in April 2017 at Berkely after organizers — Young America’s Foundation (YAF) –said they could not guarantee her safety on campus.

UPDATE: Despite the protests, Berkeley College Republicans say 450 people managed to attend Coulter’s event. 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.