FNC’s Chris Wallace to Interview James Comey, Adam Schiff

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace will interview fired FBI Director James Comey and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) in the wake of the House Democrats’ impeachment effort and the release of the Justice Department inspector general report on FISA abuses committed by the FBI during the 2016 election.

Comey previously appeared on Bret Baier’s Special Report in April 2018, and Schiff was interviewed by Wallace on April 21. The two will appear on Fox News Sunday separately. The announcement comes as President Trump has ratcheted up his criticism of the network for interviewing guests that oppose him and his administration.

“Don’t get why @FoxNews puts losers on like @RepSwalwell (who got ZERO as presidential candidate before quitting), Pramila Jayapal, David Cicilline and others who are Radical Left Haters,” President Trump wrote on Twitter after Wallace, known for his critical coverage of the president, had interviewed Cicilline this past Sunday.

Don’t get why @FoxNews puts losers on like @RepSwalwell (who got ZERO as presidential candidate before quitting), Pramila Jayapal, David Cicilline and others who are Radical Left Haters? The Dems wouldn’t let @FoxNews get near their bad ratings debates, yet Fox panders. Pathetic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2019

The development also comes after Comey claimed Fox & Friends canceled a scheduled interview with him about the DOJ inspector general report. “FYI: I offered to go on Fox & Friends to answer all questions. I can’t change their viewers on Donald Trump but hoped to give them some actual facts about the FBI. They booked me for tomorrow at 8 am. They just canceled. Must have read the report,” the fired FBI official said of the incident.

FYI: I offered to go on Fox & Friends to answer all questions. I can’t change their viewers on Donald Trump but hoped to give them some actual facts about the FBI. They booked me for tomorrow at 8 am. They just cancelled. Must have read the report. — James Comey (@Comey) December 9, 2019

A Fox News press representative denied canceling on Comey, saying in a statement that he was “not booked and was never confirmed to appear on Fox & Friends.”

The internal watchdog for the U.S. Department of Justice released a report Monday revealing efforts by federal authorities to conduct surveillance on a member of President Donald Trump’s campaign as part of the Russia investigation were rife with mistakes, but contained nothing improper or illegal.

The 476-page report by department Inspector General Michael Horowitz answered long-standing accusations by the Trump administration that the FBI illegally spied on former campaign adviser Carter Page while searching for evidence of collusion between the team and Russia.

It specified 17 inaccuracies involving three applications filed under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which may have inflated the bureau’s justification for surveillance against Page, the report said.

The UPI contributed to this report.