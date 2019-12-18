Trump Campaign Manager Rips Washington Post Reporters Celebrating ‘Merry Impeachmas’

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager fired back at Washington Post reporters celebrating the end of the House vote to impeach the president.

“Merry Impeachmas from the WaPo team!” wrote Washington Post reporter Rachel Bade on Twitter, sharing a now-deleted photo of a group of Post reporters getting drinks after the vote:

The photo drew instant criticism from supporters of President Trump, citing it as another example of their liberal bias, including Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

“Ladies & gentlemen, your fair and objective press corps in action!” he wrote on Twitter. “What a joke. Media needs to stop acting like they are ‘impartial.'”

Ladies & gentlemen, your fair and objective press corps in action! What a joke. Media needs to stop acting like they are “impartial”. https://t.co/F89tPhbRZT — Brad Parscale (@parscale) December 19, 2019

Other Trump critics on Twitter also celebrated “Impeachmas.”

Bade, who is also a CNN contributor, deleted the picture at midnight, asserting that the caption was being “misinterpreted by some as an endorsement of some kind.”

“To be absolutely clear, we at the Post are merely glad we are getting a break for the holidays after a long 3 months.”