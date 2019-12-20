Appearing Friday on CNN’s New Day, Christianity Today editor-in-chief Mark Galli said President Donald Trump labeling the magazine as “far-left” after calling for his removal is “factually inaccurate.”

A partial transcript is as follows:

JOHN BERMAN: Let me read you know what the president just wrote about you and your magazine. He says: “A far-left magazine, or very “progressive,” as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the late Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather have a radical left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion and your guns, than Donald Trump as your President. No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage.” And then he goes on to say “I won’t be reading ET again.” I don’t know if he means Entertainment Tonight or extraterrestrial. Your magazine is Christianity Today, which is known as CT. Your reaction.

MARK GALLI: Correct. Well, I suppose I could be somewhat complimented that the president thought it was worth commenting on. Naturally, I disagree with him on seven or eight different levels. His characterization of us as being far left is far from accurate. We consider ourselves and most people consider us a pretty centrist magazine in the evangelical world… It’s factually inaccurate we’re far left. We rarely comment on Politics unless we feel it rises to the level of some national or concern that is really important.